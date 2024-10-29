Most of the Fast & Furious catalog was added to Peacock last month, and it should come as no surprise that Jason Statham’s prowess has propelled the films to extraordinary streaming success on the platform. The latest example of this is The Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise which also stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, is the #8 most popular movie on Peacock, falling just short of Tremors, Kevin Bacon’s classic horror film. The Fate of the Furious tells the story of Dom Toretto who is seduced by a mysterious woman into the world of terrorism that leads his crew down a path of trials more difficult than anything they’ve faced before. The film currently sits at a 67% score from critics and a 72% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Chris Morgan wrote the script for The Fate of the Furious, with Gary Scott Thompson receiving credit for the characters and F. Gary Gray directing. Morgan is a Fast & Furious veteran who made his franchise writing debut on The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and also penned the script for Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. Morgan is also credited as the writer for Furious 7 and the spin-off flick, Hobbs and Shaw. He even made his comic book debut last year writing the script for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Gray is best known for his work directing Set It Off, the 1996 dark comedy starring Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah, and he also directed Jason Statham and Mark Wahlberg in The Italian Job (2003), which also stars Edward Norton and Charlize Theron.

What Else Is Popular To Stream on Peacock?

The first two installments in Adam Sandler’s Hotel Transylvania franchise recently began streaming on Peacock and immediately jumped to the top of the charts, currently sitting in the #1 and #2 spots. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has also been a smash hit on Peacock after leaving Netflix last month, along with Halloween, the 2018 legacy horror sequel starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer. Casper, the 1995 family film starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman is also in the Peacock top 10.

The Fate of the Furious stars Jason Statham and Vin Diesel and was written by Chris Morgan and directed by F. Gary Gray. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Fate of the Furious on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK