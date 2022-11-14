As far as kid shows adapted for adult audiences go, Fate: The Winx Saga got a lot of things right. Based on Iginio Straffi's animated series, Winx Club, Season 1 introduced us to the Otherworld, Alfea College for Fairies, and the Burned Ones (which is why it was so beloved).

After a lackluster first season, the second season redeemed itself by introducing fast-paced action and high-stakes threats. With headmistress Farah Dowling (Eve Best) out of the picture, Rosalind (Miranda Richardson) in charge, and the promise of new threats around the corner, it’s safe to say that the first season ended on a not-so-subtle cliffhanger. We had to hold our breaths for a minute since the first installment, but the second season certainly answered a myriad of questions.

Looking back fondly, it’s safe to say that Season 1 delivered some amazing performances, and Season 2 didn’t back down either. But with little to go on in terms of the new animated series, questions are piling up. Will the upcoming Winx projects bring back the faces we’ve come to know, love, and in some cases loathe? Or are we getting somewhat of a clean slate?

At this point, it’s obvious that we’re not going back to the same old Alfea with all the strange magic, fresh mysteries, and budding romances to explore. As you gear up for the new projects, it wouldn’t hurt to look at the cast that made the Otherworld tick in Season 2.

Abigail Cowen as Bloom

Abigail Cowen is Bloom and in Season 2, she’s on the brink of discovering a lot more about her powers, and it's safe to say she did (and then some). If there’s any drama or conflict anywhere, best believe that Bloom is probably at the center of it. But, in her defense, she doesn’t go looking for it ― it’s just one of those things that come with being the central character.

Where we left off, Bloom tapped into the ancient magic literally burning inside her and got a lot more than she bargained for. With her off in the realm of darkness, it's clear her story is far from ending.

This definitely isn’t Cowen’s first rodeo. You may recognize her from her roles as Dorcas in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Ricochet in The Power Couple, and Vicki Charmichaelin Stranger Things.

Precious Mustapha as Aisha

Part of Bloom’s inner circle, and a talented water fairy, Aisha was back too with a lot more screen time than she got in Season 1.

Aisha is nothing if not determined and hardworking, especially when you consider the fact that magic doesn’t come naturally to her. She’s proven herself a worthy contender against the Burned Ones in Season 1 ― that water hurricane was epic. In addition to more powerful feats in Season 2, we got to see a softer, more lovey-dovey side to the water fairy.

Precious Mustapha is known for her part in the 2020 miniseries, The Stranger, and she’ll play Marrisa in the forthcoming Prime Video series, The Power.

Elisha Applebaum As Musa

For anyone who’s seen the animated series, it’s clear that Musa is written a bit differently for the TV show. She’s still pretty much the same introverted fairy with a dash of sarcasm, but a bit more likable in this case. The main difference? Instead of being a fairy of music, she’s a mind fairy who’s constantly bombarded by the emotions of others.

We watch her forge her own path in Season 2, one not so rooted in the double-edged sword that is her magic.

Needless to say, Season 2 held great things for Musa, and she really came into her own. If you’re wondering where you’ve seen Elisha Applebaum, she’s featured in short films Black Swan Theory and Better Get Better.

Eliot Salt as Terra

It came as a bit of a disappointment when Terra showed up in the TV show instead of Flora. But, she paid her dues and earned her place in the core group. She’s an earth fairy who geeks out on all things herbology while wielding the power of chlorokinesis.

Though she’s pretty powerful as far as fairies go, Terra also comes off as a bit insecure and tends to doubt herself. The new season was her chance to really step into her own and embrace every complicated bit of her being.

Eliot Salt also appeared in the TV show, Intelligence, and the miniseries, Normal People among a handful of others.

Hannah Van Der Westhuysen as Stella

Heir to the throne of Solaria and wielder of the Gateway Ring, best believe Stella is no one-dimensional royal. Underneath the short-fused, and somewhat snooty exterior is a fairy trying to live up to her mother’s impossible standards.

Taught to tap into her negative emotions to intensify her powers, Stella’s photokinesis powers often border the realms of "dangerous" and "unpredictable". Needless to say, she didn’t quite get along with… well, anyone till the final battle against the Burned Ones. Season 2 really showed us the personality behind the tortured royal, and dare we say, we liked it.

Hannah Van Der Westhuysen has also appeared in an episode of another Netflix series, The Sandman, and has a role in the forthcoming biopic Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend.

Sadie Soverall As Beatrix

Designated bad girl and double agent, Beatrix is another character that came back in Season 2. As she proved in the maiden season, she’s not your typical bad girl. What she lacks in terms of a moral compass, she more than makes up for with her sharp mind, wit, and great skill as an air fairy.

The second season peeled away her complicated exterior and even made a heroine out of her.

Sadie Soverall, who’s pretty new in the game, made her movie debut in the 2019 film Rose Plays Julie.

Danny Griffin as Sky

Hanging onto his role as Sky, Danny Griffin is another returning actor. For anyone who watched the first season, it’s clear that he’s so much more than just a good soldier. Sure, he’s loyal to a fault, but that’s also his weak point. Sky tends to make half-baked decisions regarding the people he cares about.

Besides sinking its claws into his deep-rooted daddy issues, Season 2 really gave Sky a chance to show us less of the "yes-man" he's pegged out to be.

Besides his role in Fate: The Winx Saga, Danny Griffin bagged a recurring role in the TV series Get Even. He also played the role of Aslan in The Gentleman.

Brandon Grace as Grey

Another new face that drew attention was Brandon Grace who joined this show as Grey, a mysterious specialist with a juicy secret. The mysterious stranger, paired with Aisha really upped the romance ante this time around.

Brandon Grace is not just a newcomer to the series, but this is pretty much his onscreen debut altogether.

Paulina Chávez As Flora

We already mentioned what a great disappointment it was for Winx Club fans when Flora wasn’t a part of the first season's cast. Well, that wrong was righted this time around with Paulina Chávez joining the lineup. Flora is introduced as Terra’s cousin, who also happens to be an earth fairy. On the surface, she comes off as the easy-going type, but she's a lot more layered than what you initially see.

You’ve probably seen Chávez on your screen a handful of times. She played the titular character in the TV series, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia as well as the role of Daniela Torres in the upcoming movie, Mustang Miracle.

Freddie Thorp as Riven

Playing Sky’s close friend and Beatrix’s version of “it’s complicated”, Freddie Thorp reprises his role as Riven. On the surface, he’s mischievous, cheeky, and a low-key bully. But beneath all that, he hides a myriad of emotions cloaked with an air of pride.

He may not be the fiercely loyal friend that Sky is, but don’t be mistaken, Riven deeply cares about anyone who sees through his facade.

Freddie Thorp is known for his recurring role in the miniseries, Safe, he also appeared in The Head Hunter as Terry Medina.

Miranda Richardson as Rosalind

In Season 1, we saw Lesley Sharp play the role of Rosalind, and rather skillfully if we may add. But, we were introduced to a whole other face in the second season. Miranda Richardson picked up the torch and played the powerful fairy with believable precision.

If you were never quite sure which direction her moral compass pointed toward, pick a number and join the queue. In between saving Bloom as a baby, ordering the annihilation of Aster Dell, and her constant manipulation of others, there’s a big question mark there.

She did prove quite useful to the fight that lay ahead, after all, she was armed with something most fairies didn't have... information. But, it's hard to look away from the morally gray areas in her modus operandi.

No stranger to the big and small screen, you may recognize Richardson from when she played Rita Skeeter in the Harry Potter series. She was also featured in the movie, Fred Claus as Annette Claus.

What’s Next for the Show?

After its well-received second season, the news of its cancellation was certainly surprising, but all hope is not lost. Straffi has teased an upcoming animated series, but the details aren’t completely ironed out just yet. It remains to be seen which of the fan-favorite cast members will return to our screens.