Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga — a live-action, Riverdale-esque take on the beloved Italian animated show Winx Club — follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen) as she arrives at the magical school of Alfea and moves into a dorm with four other girls: Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and original character Terra (Eliot Salt). In the six-episode first season of the Netflix drama, the reappearance of the Burned Ones causes chaos and distrust in the Otherworld, making training at Alfea more intense than ever with a real threat out in the world. Along with the Burned Ones comes the mystery surrounding Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) and her mysterious disappearance from Alfea, which coincidentally happens to be linked to Bloom.

With outside forces, another student at Alfea, Beatrix (Sadie Soverall), is working to cause trouble inside the school’s magical defenses. By the too-short season’s end, we’ve only just begun to see the girls explore and develop their powers, and their relationships are tested — both with each other and the others in their lives. They do, eventually, come together as a group, helping to save the day in true Winx Club fashion and cementing their friendships and reliance on one another. However, notably missing from the group are characters Tecna and Flora, two vital members from the original animated series. Their absences sparked quite a bit of outrage when the series premiered in early 2021, especially once fans learned that Flora, a young woman of color, had essentially been replaced by Terra. Perhaps in part to the backlash, when the series returns for Season 2 later this fall, it will come with Flora’s arrival on the Alfea scene and introduction into the group.

In the animated series, Flora is sweet, friendly, and shy. She’s often very passive and non-confrontational, which shows in her use of magic and sometimes comes at the expense of her self-esteem. Above all, Flora is an extremely nurturing person. She cares deeply for the Earth and nature, but also for people, particularly her friends. She struggles to believe in herself and her abilities, but has no issue in believing the best about the other members of the Winx Club. She has close friendships with all the other Winx girls, but her best friend is believed to be Aisha (which would certainly be intriguing to see come to life on-screen). Not much is known about Flora’s life before Alfea, but she does have a sister — Miele — who she has protected many times, even earning the special fairy powers of Enchantix and Bloomix by doing so. Flora is inherently good, untempted by any darkness, as one of only two fairies to not be turned evil at any point in the original series (the other being Aisha).

Image via Rainbow

Her fairy powers are exclusively related to plant life, and the location of the fight directly impacts her power. If she’s surrounded by nature, she is incredibly powerful and strengthened by the surrounding nature. If in an isolated location with little to no nature around her, her powers are limited. Flora is usually quick to use defensive magic and try to incapacitate her enemies, but she has proven herself quite capable of being aggressive and more than holding her own in battle with offensive fairy magic. Because she tries not to harm others, Flora is usually looked upon as the weakest of the group, but she has the most spells of the Winx Club (though many are related to healing and incapacitation).

She can control the growth of plants and works to heal them when they’re sick. Flora can speak with nature, either plants alone or the voice of a forest, and feel the emotions of plants, animals, and various environments. Overall, Flora is the “pure” fairy of the group. She embraces her magic to protect others, refraining from ever being more aggressive than she must be. She usually leaves the attacks for the others, allowing everyone to show off their skills. In the right environment, she’s the most powerful of all the fairies. Personality-wise, she’s warm and compassionate — something that Fate: The Winx Saga could use a little more of — and her every move is consistent with this.

Though we have yet to see Flora around Alfea on Fate: The Winx Saga, her name is dropped in the first season. Original character Terra, an Earth fairy, mentions her cousin Flora to the group. Terra briefly explains that Flora is a second year at Alfea, like Stella, and also an Earth fairy (because of course she is, considering Flora is the Earth fairy in the animated series). Other than this, we know next to nothing about who Flora is in this live-action world. This will certainly change in the second season though, as in the teaser recently released by Netflix as part of Geeked Week we get our first glimpse of Paulina Chávez as the fan-favorite character.

Considering the writers gave Terra most of Flora’s personality from the original series, it’ll be interesting to see if they maintain the character or do something completely different. Given how they completely changed Stella, destroying who she is in the animation to build a ridiculous rivalry between her and Bloom, it’s probably better to bet on the latter. Though perhaps not, as Terra has seemed a bit more aggressive and ready to act on her harsher feelings.

Additionally, aside from Terra, Flora seemingly has no relationships with anyone else in the series. It’s possible that Flora and Stella could have some kind of relationship, given they started Alfea together the year before, but that would likely be tense considering Stella’s reputation after she lost control of her powers and accidentally blinded her friend Ricki. (So, maybe it’s better that Flora starts fresh with everyone but Terra.) Whatever the case may be, it’s extremely exciting for another character from the animated series to be joining the group in the new season, especially one as unique as Flora. Fingers crossed that the writing team does right by her.

The first season of Fate: The Winx Saga is streaming on Netflix.