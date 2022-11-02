The school year has officially ended at Alfea for best friends Bloom (Abigail Cowen), Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), and newcomer Flora (Paulina Chávez) on Netflix’s recently-canceled Fate: The Winx Saga — a live-action adaptation of the beloved animated Winx Club series by Iginio Straffi. The series premiered its second and final season in September, bringing chaos to Alfea and the Otherworld as villain Sebastian Valtor (Éanna Hardwicke) and his blood witches sought to steal Bloom’s dragon flame and all fairy magic with evil creatures known as scrapers.

While it’s sad to think of the great potential the show will never get the chance to live up to, especially after leaving off on major cliffhangers like Beatrix (Sadie Soverall) dying after learning she has sisters and Bloom locking herself away in a different dimension, there were some great aspects that the show will always be remembered for. One of those, a highlight of the second season and the show as a whole, is the introduction of Flora, who quickly came into the series to show us what we had been missing without her around from the very beginning (as she should have been).

RELATED: ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Showrunner Brian Young Talks Season 2 Spoilers, Future Plans, and Adapting the Cartoon

We're Losing Out on More of Flora and Her Relationships

Image via Netflix

The cousin of Terra and Sam (Jacob Dudman), Flora returns to Alfea after a year away to be closer to her family, while also prioritizing the advancement of her magic. She has somewhat of a reckless streak, getting herself into troublesome and sticky situations, something which Terra struggles with as much as she loves her cousin. Throughout the season, we primarily see Flora interact with Terra, as the two are nearly always in the greenhouse on campus because they share similar Earth magic and are very connected with nature. Terra and Flora share a very interesting relationship as there are so many layers to it. They both care so deeply about each other, which is why they gravitate toward one another and are so protective of each other. Terra struggles with Flora’s recklessness because she wants what is best for her, while Flora has a similar struggle with how guarded Terra is. The expectations they put on each other cause strife, but it’s overshadowed by the pure familial love that is definitely seen in their interactions.

Additionally, one of the biggest disappointments of losing Fate: The Winx Saga so soon is not seeing more of Flora’s relationships with the other Winx girls. As with everything regarding Flora, we didn’t see much, but there was certainly promise. Flora and Stella became roommates and that could have ultimately built into major character development for the girls. Flora’s entire personality counters Stella’s, especially as letting loose never came easily or naturally for Princess Stella, while Flora is the complete opposite and isn’t known for being super serious. Flora and the others also had great potential, so it’s disheartening that the series waited so long to introduce her and limited her time on-screen.

Flora Uses Her Magic Differently

Image via Netflix

Though we don’t see much of Flora using her magic, what we do is incredibly unique and feels specific to her. One thing that Flora is known for from the animated series is primarily using defensive spells with her fairy magic. She’s kind, nurturing, and while the other girls attack, she’s often the first to think of safety. Bloom, the holder of the dragon flame, is typically the most offensive of the fairies. In the end, this helps to separate Flora from the rest of the fairies, making her the perfect complement to them and vice versa. While this doesn’t translate to Fate: The Winx Saga exactly, how the Netflix series used Flora’s magic definitely showcases that she doesn’t think in the same way as most fairies do, giving us a bit of the Flora from Winx Club.

This is highlighted first and foremost in the series finale when Sebastian unleashes his attack on Alfea, which leaves all the Winx girls in a tricky spot. Inside the school are Flora and Musa, the latter of which has willingly lost her magic to the scrapers due to her personal struggles with her empathic abilities. So, the two fairies are on their own as hundreds of scrapers make their way around campus violently draining the magic (and blood) from other fairies, and this particularly falls to Flora as the only magic user on campus.

In order to stop the scrapers as the other Winx girls confront Sebastian (and gain their transformation magic), Flora puts her wits and magic to the test. Mixing science with magic gives Flora a formula that will kill the scrapers if ingested, but the means of doing so are rather harsh. As the only option, Flora injects herself with the poison, attracting all the scrapers to her. As they try to steal her magic while biting into her flesh, the poison kills them, but this leaves Flora scarred — physically and mentally. Flora put herself in a precarious position to save the day, completely harming herself to do so, which is not something that the other girls would consider (at least as far as we’ve come to know them) at the end of the day.

But, this isn’t the only interesting aspect of Flora’s magic. One aspect of Fate: The Winx Saga that has been a little frustrating is limiting fairies' magic to six elements, which left Terra and Flora both as Earth users. While magic is one of the ways of differentiating the girls’ personalities in the animated series, it’s just one of the contributing factors in the Netflix show. However, the writers found their own way to channel this with Flora more than any other character in the series, which helped to make her such a delight throughout the second season.

Overall, Flora was a breath of fresh air on Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2, and it’s a shame that we won’t be seeing more of her (and all the other Winx girls). She had so much potential, and it’s clear that her arrival came with quite a bit of thought put in by the writers and by Chávez herself in her performance. There was something exceptionally special about this character, but she wasn’t given enough time to shine as brightly as she could have.

Every episode of Fate: The Winx Saga is streaming on Netflix.