Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga, a live-action adaptation of the animated Winx Club series by Iginio Straffi, follows 16-year-old Bloom Peters (Abigail Cowen) as she heads to the Alfea College for fairies in the Otherworld dimension after her uncontrollable powers cause a near-death experience with her parents in the human world. Upon her arrival, Bloom is assigned to the Winx suite with fellow fairies and members of the Winx Club: Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Terra (Eliot Salt), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), and Aisha (Precious Mustapha). In the second season, they are joined by Terra’s cousin Flora (Paulina Chávez). While at Alfea, the goal is for the fairies to expand their magic and their minds, practicing their fairy magic until they are forces of nature — literally — and have the power to defeat even the fiercest of foes.

In this adaptation, there are six types of fairies: Fire, water, earth, light, air, and mind. Of the ladies in the Winx suite, there is one of each; except for earth, which Terra and Flora share a knack for with the rest of their family. And, until the Winx girls, the ability to transform — develop fairy wings — had been lost for centuries, taking away a key part of what makes a fairy in the animated series. While the focus thus far has been on channeling this transformation magic, as Headmistresses Dowling (Eve Best) and Rosalind (Miranda Richardson) have both had their own ideas about how to reclaim it, the simple use of the fairies’ magic has been rather limited with the writers focusing more on putting the fairies into environments that show what kind of magic they use — Aisha constantly swimming, Terra and Flora in the greenhouse — than exploring their abilities.

Ultimately, Fate: The Winx Saga, while a compelling teen drama set in a fantastical universe, has failed to capture much if any attention with the characters’ use of magic over the first two seasons. There have been a few awe-worthy moments, like the Winx ladies sitting in a circle in their suite and calling upon their powers, as Flora has vines with flowers growing on her arms. Or a few moments from the first season, like when Beatrix uses her lightning powers to disintegrate Dowling’s assistant after they broke into her office or Bloom accidentally sending a stream of fire toward her sleeping parents. Overall, though, it’s been rather lackluster and uninspired, which is a definite sin against the original show that prided itself on showcasing the fairies’ personalities through their incredibly personalized magic.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Showrunner Brian Young Talks Season 2 Spoilers, Future Plans, and Adapting the Cartoon

In the animated show, each of the fairies has their own list of spells to use. Some, like Bloom’s, are fairly aggressive because of her dragon flame, while Flora’s spells are primarily defensive. Stella’s spells are often bright and showy, a reflection of her character in every season. In their near-constant battles with the Trix and other villains, they must figure out new ways to use their magic and spells to defeat their enemies, learning new spells and gaining new powers along the way. Obviously, things are going to be different in a live-action adaptation, but the little effort put into what is arguably the most important aspect of the original next to the friendship between the Winx ladies is criminal. Nobody expects the fairies on Fate: The Winx Saga to be flying around in battle like the fairies are in the original. (Though it couldn’t hurt for Bloom and the others to actually use their newly-discovered wings, right? Are they just ornamental?) But, the show can still get more creative and come up with new, exciting ways for the fairies to use their individual magic. Bloom is supposedly one of the most powerful fairies in existence, but there’s been very little to separate her fire magic from what the other fire fairies at Alfea are able to do. At the very least, Stella’s invisibility is the most inventive use of magic we’ve seen from the show, something that they’ve said others aren’t able to pull off, but that was taken away from her almost immediately upon use in the second season.

More needs to be done to channel the fun, thrilling, and whimsical nature of the fairies' powers from the original show. More creativity in inventing spells for the girls to use that separate them from the other fairies, especially because limiting the types of fairies there are takes away from how special their abilities are supposed to be. There’s a reason the original show showcased fairies with all different kinds of powers, like Musa’s musical abilities or Tecna’s mixing of technology and magic. It offered more substance to the character, channeling their personalities through their magic. Without that, the Winx fairies — aside from Bloom — don’t stand out quite as much on the Netflix adaptation. Just look at the final battle in the second season against Sebastian (Éanna Hardwicke) as an example. The Winx fairies circle him, unleash their transformation magic, and then just lift their arms and shoot unspecified magic at him. There’s absolutely nothing special about that fight, no sequence that’s exciting to watch where the fairies are forced to think outside the box and use their magic in inventive ways. They just stand there while Sebastian does nothing.

To prove they are all more powerful than the other fairies at Alfea and to add some actual excitement to these battles in the series, being a little more creative and focused on how they’re using their magic is the only way to move forward. The transformation magic doesn’t matter whatsoever when nothing is being done with it, as we see in the second season when Bloom calls upon it multiple times. Give us a reason to actually care about this magic or some way that it actually impacts the fairies because, so far, there’s been little to nothing when it comes to that aspect of things. Frankly, there’s so much material to call on and adapt from the original series, particularly where the magic is involved given that the Winx ladies are constantly under attack and forced to fight. We need more, much more to make future threats feel worthwhile and to develop the Winx ladies as fairies and the means of defense for the Otherworld.

The first two seasons of Fate: The Winx Saga are now streaming on Netflix.