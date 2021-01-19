Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga, which starts streaming in just a few days. The show is actually a live-action “reimagining” of the Italian cartoon series Winx Club and follows the journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating “love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.”

The show hails from creator Brian Young who has plenty of experience with supernatural YA drama having worked on The Vampire Diaries, and this trailer has a very strong “Harry Potter meets The Witcher” vibe. There’s a central character who’s new to magic but who has a mysterious connection to the supernatural, there’s lots of magic shenanigans at the school, and of course there’s plenty of romance. How far that romance gets pushed is unclear – is this more tame like Harry Potter or more sexy like The Magicians?

It looks like it could be pretty fun, and may have the potential to be the next big breakout Netflix series. Or it could go the way of so many other Netflix shows and disappear into obscurity in a matter of weeks. You never really know how these things might go, but this trailer has my attention.

Check out the Fate: The Winx Saga trailer below. The six-part series premieres on Netflix on January 22nd and stars Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, and Sadie Soverall.

Image via Netflix

