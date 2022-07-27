Netflix released today a sneak peek into the upcoming new season of fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga. The show centers around students from the Alfea magical boarding school in Otherworld, who fight threats while learning to control their powers and learn about their past. The streaming giant also took the opportunity to tease the arcs from season 2 and reveal when school will be back in session on the platform, which is in mid-September.

In the sneak peek, series star Abigail Cowen (who plays fire fairy Bloom Peters) provides an overview of Season 2, describing it as “a whirlwind of emotion and adventure”. She teases new villains, monsters, and students from Alfea, and focuses on newcomer Flora (Paulina Chávez), who is an earth fairy and the cousin of Terra (Eliot Salt).

Showrunner and executive producer Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) also pops in to introduce an important new addition to the cast: two-time Academy Award nominee Miranda Richardson (Good Omens) debuts in Season 2 taking over the role of headmistress Rosalind. Young also explains that while the core of Season 1 was characters trying to figure out who they were and how they related to the world of magic they inhabit, in Season 2 our favorite fairies are growing up – so now the questions are more complex, and they are starting to wonder what they will be as fully grown adults.

Image via Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga is based on the iconic animated series Winx Club, which ran for eight very popular seasons on Nickelodeon. The Netflix decision to turn it into a young adult live-action series was golden, and its positive reception by viewers prompted a Season 2 renewal barely a month after Season 1 premiered on the platform.

The cast also features returning members Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, and Elisha Applebaum as Musa. Other stars include Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken, Éanna Hardwicke, and Daniel Betts.

Netflix premieres Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga on September 16. You can watch the sneak peek below:

Check out the official synopsis for Season 2 here: