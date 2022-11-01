Netflix has canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons, bringing an abrupt end to Bloom's family reunion, its showrunner has announced today. The drama, which was a live-action adaptation of the popular Winx Club animated series, failed to get a renewal for its third season.

The show revolved around Bloom, a fairy with fire powers, who enrolled at a boarding school for magical beings in 'the Otherworld', called Alfea. There, she met other fairies - Stella, Aisha, Terra and Musa - who each represented light, water, earth and mind. With their help, Bloom begins to learn the secrets of her past.

Showrunner Brian Young posted to Instagram to break the sad news, saying:

Hi all! So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga. This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I'm grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It's been an amazing four years. Hopefully, we'll see each other again in the future. So much love. - Brian

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Showrunner Brian Young Talks Season 2 Spoilers, Future Plans, and Adapting the Cartoon

The second season had ended with a series of cliffhangers and shocking reveals for Bloom, including that she was put in stasis as a baby over 1,000 years ago and sent to the Realm of Darkness where she finally met her birth mother. Sadly, audiences won't be able to see any further adventures with her going forward. The show’s second season featured Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Danny Griffin as Sky, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Robert James-Collier as Saul, Miranda Richardson as Rosalind, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas, Brandon Grace as Grey and Paulina Chávez as Flora.

Although it won't be continuing, both seasons of Fate: The Winx Saga are streaming now on Netflix.