In mid-February of last year, just one month after the release of Season 1 of Fate: The Winx Saga, Netflix dropped an announcement video confirming the series would be renewed for a further season. The show, which quickly became one of Netflix’s top teen dramas, is adapted from the popular Nickelodeon animated show Winx Club and is produced by Archery Pictures in association with Rainbow, the studio owned by the creator of Winx Club, Iginio Straffi. Straffi proposed a live-action adaption of the series over a decade ago. However, it took Brian Young, who acted as a producer on The Vampire Diaries, to bring Fate: The Winx Saga to life.

The premise has remained vaguely consistent, with the main differences arising from the fact Young adapted an animated series aimed at young tweens into a drama more appropriate for older teenagers and young adults. The plot centers around a young fire fairy named Bloom, played by Molly Quinn in the animated series and Abigail Cowen in the live-action reboot. You may recognise Cowen as Dorcas Night from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Bloom enrolls in a magical boarding school called Alfea College. There she and her fairy friends and their non-magic boyfriends (known as Specialists) get to grips with the skills required to fight the forces of darkness. Perhaps the reason the reboot has been so successful in terms of appeal, while not quite catching critical acclaim, is because many of the kids who watched Winx Club in the early 2010s have now grown to the near perfect age where they want the nostalgia of some of their favorite characters, but with the added angst of young adult themes.

In any case, we definitely want to see where the show goes next. So without further ado, here's everything we know so far about Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 will stream on Netflix once again, this time with an additional two hour-long episodes (bringing the season total to eight). Filming began in July with Brian Young continuing as the showrunner and producer. The start of filming was announced with a fun behind-the-scenes video that you can check out above. However, Netflix is yet to announce a concrete release date for the new season.

Given shooting began in the summer of last year, we can expect to see Fate: The Winx Saga return sometime in 2022. Considering the immense use of special effects, post-production could last up to eight months, so we would advise viewers not to get their hopes up until later in the year at least.

What Happened in Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1?

Season 1 introduces us to Bloom, a fire fairy from Earth with human parents, who is enlisted by Alfea College in the Otherworld as an opportunity to learn how to wield her powers. Alfea College is home to fairies who possess a range of magical powers and specialists, who fight melee style. Their goal is ultimately the same: to defend the Otherworld, a magical parallel world to Earth, from scary, fiery-clawed monsters called the Burned Ones. Bloom makes friends at the college when she is put in a boarding suite with Stella (a light fairy), Aisha (a water fairy), Terra (an earth fairy), and Musa (a mind fairy).

In Season 1, the Burned Ones unexpectedly arrive on the border of Alfea while Bloom is figuring out who she is and trying to control her magic. There's also some side plots, including a romance between Bloom and Stella’s ex-boyfriend Sky. The whole season has a coming-of-age feel to it.

The season wraps with Bloom learning that her birth parents are alive. She also, with the help of her friends, wipes out the threat of the Burned Ones. We also learn that the Burned Ones were soldiers in a long-forgotten war who sought out Bloom for the "Dragon Flame", an ancient magical power she is unaware she possesses.

Headmistress Dowling is apparently murdered by rival Rosalind, a morally questionable yet powerful fairy who was imprisoned for the majority of the season. The sixth episode ends with Alfea falling under Rosalind's militaristic control with the assistance of Sky’s “believed to be dead” father and Stella’s mother Queen Luna. Oh, and Bloom and Sky finally get together.

So, lots left open for Season 2, and plenty wrapped up as well. Also, almost all fans are slightly annoyed that we didn’t get to see any wings in the fairy show so hopefully, that's something we'll see in Season 2 as well!

Is There a Trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2?

Unfortunately, besides the announcement of a new season, we haven't seen a trailer yet for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. But that said, keep an eye on this page as we will update it as soon as the first trailer drops. In the meantime, check out the announcement video in the player above.

What Is the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Plot?

In our January 2022 interview with Abigail Cowen, the leading lady teased that we can expect “more love stories, more magic, more fighting, [and] bigger threats,” from the next season along with the introduction of some new, and interestingly, some old, characters. As any OG Winx Club fans will be aware, the four friends Bloom makes in Fate: The Winx Saga are not the same five we see in Winx Club. While Stella, Aisha, and Musa are reused in the Winx reboot with different powers, we are missing two of the original gang: Tecna and fan-favorite Flora. Well, all that is about to change as Flora is about to reenter the Otherworld, played by Paulina Chávez. So there is that to look forward to, and it will be interesting to see how she will interact with her cousin in the show, Terra.

As for how the plot will develop, we can only speculate. Stella’s mother has played a key role in the hostile take-over of Alfea, so we can hope that with the assistance of her new friends, Stella might find the courage to rebel and fight against her mother’s wishes. Sky, played by Danny Griffin, also has some parental troubles to face up to given his father has shown up not only alive but not quite where he wanted him to be. Griffin himself has said “I think Sky is not going to know where to start,” and we’d be inclined to agree. Presumably, the girls are set to be fighting much more familiar enemies this time around, but only time will tell.

Who Is in the Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Cast?

We can expect the core cast of Season 1 to return for Season 2, however, it is looking unlikely we will see Headmistress Dowling played by Eve Best given her somewhat brutal murder. As we’ve already said, we are looking forward to welcoming Paulina Chávez as Flora, and we are expecting to see much more of Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra Harvey, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Danny Griffin as Sky, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Robert James-Collier as Saul Silva, Lesley Sharp as Rosalind, Kate Fleetwood as Queen Luna, and Ken Duken as Sky's father Andreas.

