Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2.Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 has taken a turn in many different directions over the first six episodes, consistently keeping the Winx girls — Bloom (Abigail Cowen), Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Terra (Eliot Salt), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), and newcomer Flora (Paulina Chávez) — on their toes and bracing for the next attack. Leading up to the finale, Bloom was sentenced to twenty years in stasis by the Queen of Solaria for accidentally killing Rosalind (Miranda Richardson). She was set free not long after sentencing by the spirit of the late Headmistress Farah Dowling (Eve Best), who used magic before Rosalind killed her back in the Season 1 finale to preserve herself long enough to give the girls one final message about how to enhance their power as fairies, giving them the secret to the lost transformation magic: Embracing all emotions, good and bad, and using them to give you strength. This advice comes at the perfect time as Sebastian Valtor (Éanna Hardwicke) and his fellow blood witches invade Alfea, with a little help from Beatrix (Sadie Soverall) in return for her magic and the names of the two sisters she knew nothing about. How can the fairies survive this assault on their homefront? Let’s break down the game-changing finale.

As the blood witches invade Alfea, only two of the Winx girls are inside the school: Musa, who is still without her magic, and Flora. And, unbeknownst to anyone, Sky (Danny Griffin) also happens to be in the school after being imprisoned for trying to free Bloom from stasis. As the only one in the school with the ability to fight, Sky begins to secretly take down the enemy from the inside while learning more about what’s going on. The morning after the invasion, as the specialists are all under mind control and the fairies have been captured, Silva (Robert James-Collier) is leading a charge to save the school with the remaining specialists and Winx girls, using Bloom as their weapon to take down Sebastian. They make a plan for a sneak attack with the fairies following behind after the controlled specialists on the grounds have been overtaken. It works… until it doesn’t. As soon as Sebastian captures Sky, that plan is over.

With Sky at his mercy, Sebastian summons Bloom to the school to give him her dragon flame, the mystical power that he wants most, on the condition that she doesn’t let anyone know she’s going to the school. So, Bloom sneaks out. Once she arrives at the school, he presents Bloom with a crystal to channel her magic into so she can absorb it. Sky is tied up in vines on the second floor, unconscious and moments away from dying in a few terrible ways, as Sebastian’s leverage over Bloom. Thus, she begins to unleash her magic, willing to do anything to save her beau. Once the Winx girls outside of the school — Stella, Terra, and Aisha — realize Bloom is gone, they begin to make their way to the school, too, hoping they’ll be able to use transformation magic to stop Sebastian. But first, Stella confronts Beatrix about what she’s done to help Sebastian and hurt Alfea. The two have had a burgeoning friendship over the season, which Beatrix has effectively destroyed by throwing everyone else away to learn about her long-lost sisters Isobel and D’Arcy. Stella’s genuinely hurt, wanting Beatrix to understand that their relationship was real, and she threw it away. At the same time, Terra has a moment with Kat (Leah Minto), and the two kiss, giving Terra her first real opportunity for romantic love. Talk about big emotions…

As Bloom hands over her power, Sebastian finally reveals the truth about Bloom’s birth parents, and it’s not the story anyone could have expected. He explains that Bloom’s mother also had the dragon flame, last seen during the ancient war 1,000 years prior. Bloom was born 1,000 years ago and had been put in stasis until the blood witches awakened her. Her mother did this after losing control of the dragon flame and killing thousands. She felt exceptionally guilty over what she had accidentally done and the burden she had placed upon Bloom. Afterward, her mother willingly imprisoned herself in the realm of darkness, where she has lived for a millennium. Knowing the fear of losing control, Bloom continues her efforts to transfer her dragon flame. But, they’re interrupted later by Beatrix, fresh from her reality check with Stella. After so long of doing whatever she needed to in order to survive, Beatrix is ready to make a move for the greater good… though in her own special way. She distracts Bloom and stops the transfer by killing Sky, who is revived by Grey (Brandon Grace) to try to redeem himself after betraying Aisha. However, Sebastian hurls his magic at Beatrix, killing her. The crystal breaks, so Bloom can no longer transfer her magic as Terra, Aisha, and Stella burst in, ready to put an end to Sebastian’s terror. With Bloom’s magic drained, the three girls channel their emotions and use their transformation magic for the first time, earning their wings. Even together and transformed, they are no match for Sebastian after all of the fairies he has absorbed power from, so an extra boost from her friends and the broken crystal gives Bloom enough power to transform and destroy him. Alfea is saved!

Oh wait, there are still dozens of scrapers to be dealt with. Luckily, Flora has been working on a plan to kill them, which showcases the complexity of her magic. Flora creates a pheromone with a little bit of her magic to attract the scrapers to her, then injects herself with a poison so they die when they feed off of her. It’s a dangerous plan, but she pulls it off, though the consequences of having dozens of these beasts take a bit out of her obviously have left her scarred — physically and emotionally. While Flora had been doing this, Musa tested her newfound specialist skills as one of the few not being mind controlled within Alfea. She proves herself, again and again, in physical combat without any magic. Once her magic has returned, after Sebastian is killed, it’s clear that Musa preferred life without it. With Riven (Freddie Thorp) on her side, Musa uses the bracelets that suppress fairy magic on herself, continuing on with specialist training.

Having stopped Sebastian, learned more about her history, and saved the school, Bloom must finally face the visions she’s been having when summoning her dragon flame of a tower, the shadow creature, and the portal in the sanctum where Rosalind had been kept under the school. Bloom leaves notes for her loved ones, explaining the situation, before heading to the portal that Sebastian began to open in the bowels of Alfea. Her mission: Enter the portal and close it from the other side, the only way to close it that she knows will work without a doubt, to save everyone else. However, before she can do so, Sky tracks her down. The two share a final moment as he lashes out, hurt that she would leave, seemingly forever, and only leave him with a letter. But, Bloom is set on her plan and enters the portal anyway after their goodbyes. Inside the alternate realm, Bloom heads to the tower that she’s been envisioning. Once she enters, her world is forever changed as the person she finds inside is her long-lost birth mother. Unfortunately, a new threat has been unleashed on the Otherworld. The shadow monster from the realm of darkness has crossed over, and we see the creature at Beatrix’s grave site. Considering it has the power to resurrect the dead, and Beatrix still has two sisters to find to constitute the Trix from the animated series, could she return? So many unanswered questions and threats to still be conquered should the series get another season.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.