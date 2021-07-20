The Netflix series was renewed for a second season just a month after the first aired.

Production on the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga has officially started. A video was dropped from Netflix which showcased the cast of the fantasy series participating in a table read, as well as a new image that reveals the Season 2 lineup seen above. Filming is currently taking place in County Wicklow, Ireland. Fate: The Winx Saga's second season has added three new additions to the cast, including Brandon Grace as Grey, Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian, and Paulina Chávez as Flora.

The video released is filmed as if it was recorded on an old-school video camera and runs at about one minute long, depicting several cast members on set and at the table read, including lead actress Abigail Cowen, who portrays Bloom in the show. The rest of the video shows several cast members interacting with each other and the camera, including some lengthy monologues from Aisha actress Precious Mustapha. The series was renewed for a second season in February of this year, just a month after the first season premiered.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Cast, Story & Everything We Know So Far

Brian Young, who worked on the ever-popular CW series The Vampire Diaries, will return as the showrunner for Fate: The Winx Saga's second season. Besides Cowen and Mustapha, other returning cast members include Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas, and Rob James Collier as Silva. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of the children's series, Winx Club, which aired internationally for eight seasons. The animated series officially ended in 2019 after it returned for an eighth and final season succeeding a four-year hiatus.

There is currently no word on when the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga will be released, but since filming has already commenced, the show could premiere as early as the fourth quarter of this year or early 2022. Check out the exclusive set video below:

KEEP READING: 'Brand New Cherry Flavor' Trailer: Rosa Salazar Is a Hollywood Director Seeking Revenge in Netflix's Supernatural Thriller Series

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Skate’ Trailer Reveals Game Still In Early Development Full Circle and EA put the "tease" in teaser.

Read Next

Jon Mendelsohn (55 Articles Published) Jon Mendelsohn is a writer for Collider, Ranker, CBR, and Wicked Horror whose brain is an encyclopedia of movie fun facts to an excessive degree. Jon is also an actor and filmmaker who enjoys travel and eating...pretty much anything that's edible. More From Jon Mendelsohn