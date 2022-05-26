2022's Licensing Expo is currently taking place this week in Las Vegas. The Expo is the largest event covering licensing and brand extensions in the world. This means opportunities for new merchandise and products based on new and existing franchises. It also just means more information about our favorite franchises. Our own Steve Weintraub is attending the event and was on the ground to take some pictures of the show floor. This included a marketing poster for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 which confirms that the series’ return is coming soon to Netflix.

The art is fairly simple as it’s the same as the main poster that was featured for season 1. The image shows our main cast of characters which includes Bloom (Abigail Cowen), Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Terra (Eliot Salt), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and Musa (Elisha Applebaum). While it is not a new image, and we have known Season 2 has been coming since the beginning of 2021, this recent confirmation will go a long way in boosting anticipation for the upcoming season.

Fate: The Winx Saga, which saw its first season premiere on Netflix all the way back in January 2021, is based on the popular Nickelodeon children's animated series Winx Club. The first season’s story followed a fire fairy named Bloom who joins Alfea College in the Otherworld to learn how to wield her powers. Reminiscent of other successful YA stories, the series faltered in finding its footing in the first half of the season; however, it was able to carve out a distinct identity for itself in the season's back half. Fate: The Winx Saga can thank its compelling lore, fun villains, and enigmatic performance from its lead for its late forged distinct identity.

Fate: The Winx Saga was an instant hit and was quickly renewed for Season 2 a month after its series’ debut. The first season left fans on a major cliffhanger with Headmistress Dowling seemingly murdered by her rival, Rosalind, who then takes control of Alfea. This allowed the Season 1 finale to end the series' first arc on a high note; as such, there is a significant expectation among fans of the show for the second season to continue that fiery momentum.

When talking with Collider earlier this year, Cowen briefly teased Season 2 by saying, “There are more threats to the universe. We’re introducing new characters. There are more love stories, more magic, more fighting, bigger threats and more questions being answered.” This is a tease in every sense of the word; maybe the new season will finally give fans the fairy wing screen time which was sorely lacking in the series’ freshman year.

Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga will also consist of eight-hour long episodes, two more episodes than the last season. Hopefully, this new marketing at the Licensing Expo is a sign that viewers will get the first trailer for Season 2, along with an official date release date, sooner rather than later. Fingers crossed on a 2022 date given that the series began production on the upcoming season last summer.

While we anxiously wait for Season 2, you can view our images from the expo down below. You can also binge Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1 on Netflix right now.

