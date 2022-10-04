Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. The Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga returned for its sophomore season earlier this month, hoping to shed the bad press Season 1 brought by making some much-needed changes. And while there were certain success in improvements to the show, poor choices continued to be made when it came to issues of proper representation of BIPOC. Season 1 saw lots of controversy when it was released due to several factors.

Fans of the show's source material, Winx Club, a colorful, animated children's show originally produced in Italy, took issue with the dark production design and outdated, unfashionable costuming. The Winx girls were always spearheading fairy fashion, and the pieces chosen for Fate did not live up to that of their predecessor. More importantly, however, the members of Winx Club were more diverse, Each had a deep backstory and specific characterizations. Fate did not stay true to this, whitewashing several main characters and disregarding the representation that so many fans saw themselves in the original series. Season 2 tried to repair this by casting Paulina Chávez as Flora, but Chávez's limited screen time and easily-removable storyline loom over this small victory.

RELATED: 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2: Paulina Chávez on Flora's Connection With Terra

Musa Is Still Played by An Ethnically Ambiguous Actor

Image via Netflix

Season 1 issues were crowned by its misrepresentation of BIPOC. The greatest outcry came in the form of protests over the characters of Musa and Terra. Musa, originally a music fairy with a rich background steeped in East Asian tradition, is played by Elisha Applebaum in Fate. Applebaum's casting stirred up a lot of negative buzz because, although she is mixed race, she does not share Musa's East Asian heritage, especially since Winx Club creator Ignio Straffi has stated that Musa is physically based on the Asian-American Lucy Liu. Creators appear to have relied on her "ethnic ambiguity" to try to cover their backs, but one quick Google search will tell you that Applebaum is not East Asian. Not only is this misrepresenting a key character and taking a role away from an Asian actress, but it is also fueling white beauty standards, inadvertently telling viewers that even if one is a person of color, it is better to look as ambiguous and as white as possible. Musa was not recast for Season 2, even though other major characters were, leading to further controversy.

Flora Is Included in Season 2, But It Doesn't Measure Up

Image via Netflix

Terra, on the other hand, is a different story. When first introduced to viewers as the show's main earth fairy, many thought her to be a new version of Flora, the earth fairy from the original series. However, the issue was not a name change. Eliot Salt, a white woman, was cast in the role. Flora is notably Latina in Winx Club (in this case based on Jennifer Lopez), making many fans believe the character had been completely whitewashed. When creators heard this, they were quick to respond by saying Terra was a new character entirely and not a replacement for Flora. Terra even mentions her cousin Flora in passing during Season 1.

Come Season 2, and we finally get to see Flora. Actress Paulina Chávez was tasked with taking her on, which did feel like a small, yet important win, as Chávez is Latina. This allowed for Flora to be properly portrayed. But the win was indeed small, as Flora's addition to the show felt a bit too little too late. Salt having the screen time of two seasons (so far), while Chávez only has the one in her belt is a huge example of giving roles meant for BIPOC to White actors. Even if Terra is not Flora and Flora is being accurately portrayed, Chávez still didn't get nearly the same exposure as the other Winx girls.

Flora is far less highlighted than any of the other girls, even with her new cast member status. She does not even show up until the second episode. And scenes that Flora is in, such as when she is the only Winx left stuck inside Alfea during the finale, make it incredibly difficult to connect with her. Flora is basically a conduit through which the other characters find solutions to their own problems. It is even revealed towards the end of the season that the whole reason why Flora transferred to Alfea was to comfort Terra while her family was being torn apart. Her entire existence within the series is for Terra. She never really gets a story of her own. Viewers barely know anything about her past, which speaks volumes about her individuality as a character.

Flora Exists For Terra, Not On Her Own

Image via Netflix

What's worse is that by the end of the season, Flora's powers are taken away. In an act of sacrifice, Flora takes on all the scrapers to distract them from Bloom's attack and gets her magic drained away. This does portray Flora as a hero, but it also singles her out of the group and provides a quick exit, should the writers decide to cut her out of the show. And cutting her out is not a far-fetched idea. In Season 2, Musa temporarily loses her magic, leading the administration to attempt to kick her out of Alfea. Unsurprisingly, Musa gets her magic back. But Flora is not extended the same opportunity, leaving her future in the series on shaky ground.

While an effort to fix the missteps of season one was made, season two of Fate: The Winx Saga failed to get to the root of these problems. It seems the creators focused on the wrong things when building the latest installment. While it is important to try to course correct and remedy past mistakes, the creators chose the easy way out when writing Flora in and did not attempt to properly treat the issue, but instead covered it with a bandage and called it fixed. A third season has yet to be announced and if the backlash becomes too much, leading Fate to be canceled, its legacy will sadly only be that of another in a long list of disappointing Netflix adaptations.