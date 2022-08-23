Season 2 of Netflix's magical dark fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga is less than a month out now and a new trailer teases what the students of the Alfea magical boarding school will be up to in the upcoming episodes. Based on the widely popular Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club from creator Iginio Straffi, the live-action series follows the coming-of-age story of five fairies navigating typical teen issues like love and rivalries while learning how to wield their fantastical powers against the monsters that lurk in the Otherworld. Season 2 of the series picks up on the streamer on September 16.

The first half of the trailer really emphasizes the "teen" part of teen drama. Although the students of Alfea face stress as they master their powers and study under the strict headmistress Rosalind (Miranda Richardson), Bloom (Abigail Cowen) is reminded that she's still just a teenager who should enjoy teenage life while it lasts. This means parties, horse rides through the countryside, and steamy romances, all while learning what she and her fellow students want to do with their lives and what makes them happy. Still unsure of her origins, that proves especially difficult for Bloom who tries to determine what lies ahead for her.

On top of their personal struggles and the complications of growing up, a strange threat lurks around Alfea that's causing fairies to disappear. Whatever is taking the students and violently attacking others is a serious danger to the balance of the world as "magic, love, fairies would cease to exist" if it isn't taken care of. It'll require the combined efforts of Bloom and her returning fairy friends along with other students in the school to end the threat once and for all. Following her takeover, Rosalind is at work on something mysterious of her own, only further complicating matters and adding to the enigmatic nature of the upcoming season.

Image via Netflix

Season 2 of the series will introduce a number of new cast members, namely Paulina Chávez who plays Terra's cousin Flora. The rest of the cast for the upcoming season includes Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken, and Éanna Hardwicke.

Since making the jump to live-action, Fate: The Winx Saga has been a major hit for Netflix under former The Vampire Diaries writer and producer Brian Young. Season 2 promises to up the scale a bit with bigger fights, more romance, and more intricate storylines about growing up and determining the future. A behind-the-scenes video released earlier gave a sneak peek at the action while going over everything the new season has to offer. As Cowen puts it, it looks to be "a whirlwind of emotion and adventure."

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 releases on Netflix on September 16. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2: