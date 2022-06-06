As part of Geeked Week, Netflix released the first trailer and a release window for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga, the hit Young Adult fantasy series based on the iconic animated series Winx Club. The new trailer doesn't tell us what happened after that unexpected cliffhanger, but it already gives us a first look at one of the new fairies joining Season 2.

In the teaser, Terra (Eliot Salt) is in the middle of the woods, outside the terrains of Alfea. The Earth fairy is collecting samples of plants and fungus on the ground, hoping to advance her studies, even if it is risky to leave Alfae’s grounds. While Terra explores the woods, the teaser shows there’s someone following the fairy. At first, we are led to believe this hidden figure poses some sort of danger to Terra. However, we soon find out that Terra is actually being followed by Flora (Paulina Chávez), another Earth fairy who can make plants grow and flowers bloom.

The teaser doesn’t tell us much about Flora, but the fairy was one of the main characters of Winx Club. Many fans missed Flora being part of the first season of Fate: The Winx Saga, but Netflix is making it up by putting the fairy at the center of the first teaser for Season 2. We don’t know yet what’s going to happen in the upcoming season, but it looks like Flora will be central to the future of the Winx.

The original Winx Club series ran through eight successful seasons at Nickelodeon, exploring a world filled with monstrous menaces and magic-wielding humanoid fairies who band together to protect the world from evil. That means Fate: The Winx Saga has a lot of new character and lore elements to introduce in what we hope is a series with many seasons yet to come. Besides Flora, Fate: The Winx Saga's Season 2 newcomers cast also includes Brandon Grace as Grey and Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian.

After the explosive success of the first season, showrunner Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) Fate: The Winx Saga's Season 2. Also returning are cast members Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas, and Rob James Collier as Silva. We won’t have to wait for a lot longer to know what new adventures await for our favorite fairies, since the eight-episode Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga is set to debut this Fall. Check out the new teaser below: