Get ready to return to Alfea, as Netflix just revealed that new teaser trailer and release window for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. Based on the iconic animated series Winx Club, the live-action series follows the adventures of five fairies who meet at a boarding school located in a magical land called the Otherworld, and will be coming back for Season 2 this Fall.

The original Winx Club series ran through eight successful seasons at Nickelodeon, exploring a world filled with monstrous menaces and magic-wielding humanoid fairies who band together to protect the world from evil. Then, inspired by Winx Club’s lore, Netflix released a live-action adaptation that boasts a great cast and adds the spicy drama of Young Adult productions on top of all the magic. The result couldn’t be any different. The six-episode first season of Fate: The Winx Saga became a phenomenal success, ensuring the series would be renewed for Season 2 only a month after its release.

While Fate: The Winx Saga gathered a passionate fanbase with only one season, we’ve been all suffering while waiting for some Season 2 news. That’s because the first season of the series was released back in January 2021, and the shocking finale left us with a cliffhanger even the cast didn’t anticipate. We’ve all been dying to know what happens next, and with a release date revealed at 2022’s Geeked Week, we can start counting the days until we go back to the magical school Alfea.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far About the 'Winx Club' Show's Second Season

After the explosive success of the first season, showrunner Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) Fate: The Winx Saga's Season 2. Also returning are cast members Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas, and Rob James Collier as Silva. Fate: The Winx Saga's Season 2 newcomers cast include Brandon Grace as Grey, Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian, and Paulina Chávez as Flora.

Last year, the Fate: The Winx Saga creator Abigail Cowen spoke with Collider about the upcoming season, giving us a vague notion of what to expect. In Cowen’s words:

“There are more threats to the universe. We’re introducing new characters. There are more love stories, more magic, more fighting, bigger threats, and more questions being answered.”

That doesn’t answer a lot. But luckily, we won’t have to wait for a lot longer since the eight-episode Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga is set to debut this Fall, which means sometime between September and November.