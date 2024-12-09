India's answer to Keanu Reeves' legendary John Wick is officially on the way. A brand new action-packed, gore-feast teaser for Sonu Sood's directorial debut Fateh has just landed and it is promising all the carnage and blood-splatter audiences are vying for.

The new teaser captures a suited-and-booted Sood in the titular role as an underground bona fide killer with flashes of bullets, blood-stained flooring and bodies being drawn out across the floor. "Take one life you're a criminal, take thousands and you're a king," he can be heard echoing over brief glimpses into his bloody legacy. "My body count is even higher than that," he boldly admits. The trailer then erupts into a sequence of seamless fights that see Sood possessed by Baba Yaga himself as he delivers blow after blow as he delivers close-contact bullets leaving a trail of bodies in his wake.

Meanwhile, an underground cyber mafia rolls into hunting mode. To add to the chaos of it all, Sood is seen presumably off the clock as he indulges in laughter with a mystery woman (Jacqueline Fernandez) who is moments later seen taking a shot like a professional sniper from a distance. In a gory compilation, she is then seen blindfolded and captured as Fateh launches axes at heads and tears holes into people with a combination of knives, swords and drills. The teaser closes out with the woman asking Fateh what he does, to which he cooly answers, "Everyone wants to know."

'Fateh' Marks Sonu Sood's Directorial Debut

A synopsis for the film teases that Fateh is a "mystery man who believes he has left his past behind him". However, after attempting to embark on a peaceful life in Punjab, he is revived from retirement when a local girl is made victim to the cyber mafia and subsequently goes missing. In pursuit of heroism, justice, or perhaps love, Fateh reawakens the "avenging angel" and naturally - in true John Wick-style - embarks on a mission to dismantle the entirety of the cyber mafia.

The stunning action choreography is hardly surprising given the weight of the named credits for the epic's action sequences. The list includes Cobra Kai's fight coordinatior Federico Berte, Captain Marvel's stunt coordinator Lee Whittaker and The Woman King's fight choreographer Filip Ciprian, according to Variety.

The film comes in an era of leading action films in Indian cinema, following hot on the heels of Shah Rukh Khan's record-breaking Jawaan and star-studded Fighter. However, it differentiates itself from both offerings by unapologetically ensuring it is most definitely not a family-friendly film, with the gravitas of gore and blood-bath galore delivered in full.

Alongside Sood and Fernandez IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack star Naseeruddin Shah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Vijay Raaz and rising newcomer Shiv Jyoti Rajput are also set to star in Fateh.

Fateh will hit theaters on 10th January 2025. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer above.