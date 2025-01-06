Less than a month after audiences were given a taste of India’s answer to Keanu Reeves' iconic John Wick, Sonu Sood is back and swinging in a full trailer for his upcoming killer thriller Fateh. And if one thing has been made crystal clear, the first teaser was just the warm-up act. Kicking its way into the new year, the second trailer for Sood’s directorial debut opens with a monologue from Fateh unveiling what really goes on behind his calm exterior.

“I look simple and calm but in my mind, I've killed you 20 times in 10 different ways in the last five minutes,” he explains over a montage of increasingly violent — yet seamlessly executed — murders. We are then treated to a first meaningful look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s character, who looks to play a pivotal role in Fateh stepping back into his killer avatar after moving away from that life. She explains how in every princess fairytale growing up there was always a savior prince who, in this case, looks to be Fateh.

The footage then erupts into a showcase of blood splatter and carnage as Fateh walks into an elevator as an ordinary man and comes out the other side in a suit drenched in blood. He is then heard admitting: “I left what I used to do long ago but for you, I will start again,” as he takes out a room full of people with guns alone. One notable scene captures him dragging a hammer down the spine of someone’s back with ease followed by a sequence of unapologetically gory takedowns of anyone who attempts to stand in his way. Fernandez’s lead female character is also seen briefly in captivity by higher-ups, alluding to her being Fateh’s reason for massacre after massacre in her pursuit. Powerfully, the trailer closes out with a single shot of Fateh sitting in the middle of a room surrounded by a small army of bodies.

'Fateh' Comes Amid a Slate of Acton-First Films in Hindi Cinema

This epic trailer ramps up on the initial release, promising that it will not shy away from the action and violence audiences are expecting from a John Wick-style saga. Dubbed the "avenging angel" in a synopsis of the film, it’s evident there is a clear and thought-out motive behind Fateh’s decision to abandon his haven in Punjab for a rehash of the hitman life. The synopsis suggests that his retirement is disturbed when a woman is made victim to the crime of the cyber mafia, who from the trailer appears to be hot on his heels and willing to do anything to take him down. However, Fateh’s motive is still seemingly unclear, is it just a pursuit of love or a deeper desire to awaken some heroism inside him? All will be revealed soon.

Sood’s first stab at the directorial helm comes amid a slate of action-first films coming out of Hindi cinema. The last two years have seen the genre become a huge success in mainstream Indian cinema, with Shah Rukh Khan breaking a few records of his own with his 2023 action-epics Jawan and Pathaan. Salman Khan is also stepping into a new level of heroism with his upcoming film Sikandar on the way so clearly there is plenty more to come.

Fateh hits theaters on January 10. You can watch the latest trailer for the film above.