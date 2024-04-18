The Big Picture Father Brown fans rejoice! Two more seasons have been commissioned of the hit mystery series.

Season 12 sees the return of familiar faces and new characters, promising a mix of personal stakes and broader mysteries.

Season 12 began filming today, according to the BBC.

BBC One Daytime has announced that fans of the charming sleuth Father Brown can look forward to not just one, but two additional seasons of the internationally beloved crime drama. With season 12 already in production in the scenic Cotswolds, viewers can anticipate plenty of new twists and intriguing mysteries. Mark Williams returns to his iconic role as Father Brown, the wise and mysterious Catholic priest with a knack for solving crimes that baffle even the sharpest minds. The show, inspired by the classic character created by G.K. Chesterton, has been a staple of cozy crime drama since its debut in 2013.

The upcoming seasons continue to star familiar faces, including Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Sullivan and Claudie Blakley as Mrs. Devine, whose planned nuptials are set to be a central storyline in the new episodes. The festive atmosphere in Kembleford, however, is disrupted by unexpected family dynamics that threaten to derail the wedding plans. Season 12 promises to deliver a blend of personal stakes and broader mysteries.

"As we start the 12th season of Father Brown I feel like I’m starting to get to know him. He’s a mysterious sort of bloke, the sort of person who you can never predict other than knowing he won’t do what you expect," says Mark Williams, adding, "The best thing about playing the character is that I am never, ever bored by him."

Rob Unsworth, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Commissioning, expresses his enthusiasm: "Father Brown is a real favorite with Daytime and iPlayer viewers, so we couldn’t be more excited to commission both series 12 and 13 together, giving audiences another two years of new episodes to look forward to, and underlining our continued commitment to commissioning drama in the Midlands."

What Can We Expect from More 'Father Brown'?

The series will introduce new characters including an amateur playwright and Father Brown's biggest fan, Father Lindsey, as well as a deadly new nemesis. Meanwhile, the return of old favorites and episodes featuring medieval re-enactments, murder accusations, professional crises, and even a ballroom dancing segment on national television are set to keep the series as engaging and unpredictable as ever.

Executive Producer Neil Irvine of BBC Studios Drama Productions shares, "The show has an enduring magic which has captured the imagination of viewers across the globe—a testament to Mark’s magnetic performance, compelling storytelling and our talented Midlands crew."

With an average of 2.5 million viewers for its 11th series and a dedicated international following, Father Brown continues to enchant audiences worldwide with its mix of mystery, humor, and moral reflection. The series is distributed internationally by BBC Studios, allowing viewers from the US to South Korea to enjoy the adventures of Kembleford's most cunning clergyman.

Viewers in the UK can expect the premiere of Father Brown Season 12 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer early next year, before it eventually makes it to the United States on various streaming services, including Prime Video. Check out the post about Season 12 above.

