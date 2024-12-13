Your favorite sleuthing clergyman from Kembleford is ready to return to your screens as Father Brown Season 12 has received a release date on Britbox. The previous Season 11 aired its finale this past March and a month later, fans received the exciting news that the cunning priest would be back for more investigations for two additional seasons. Season 12 will see Mark Williams return to the fan-favorite role, which he recently raved about saying: "The best thing about playing the character is that I am never, ever bored by him."

The fans are not bored either, because even after 11 seasons, Father Brown remains a favorite of millions across the globe and these loyal fans seem ready to stick around for how ever long this ride shall last. Father Brown Season 12 promises more of the same of what has developed it into an international success. For the uninitiated, Father Brown is a British period detective television series based on the iconic titular character, created by GK Chesterton who made the character popular with compelling short stories. The series premiered on BBC One on January 14, 2013, and slowly grew its audience beyond the UK, having now sold to hundreds of territories around the world. The series' appeal can be attributed to many aspects, from its laid-back countryside setting to Williams' incredible interpretation of the central character as a calm yet calculated sleuth with a great sense of humor.

What Will 'Father Brown' Season 12 Be About?

Along with the release date announcement, Britbox unveiled a lengthy synopsis teasing several plot directions audiences can expect in this new season. Season 11 ended with the good news of Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley) and Chief Inspector Sullivan's (Tom Chambers) engagement, which means the couple has a wedding to plan. Season 12 will begin with the couple setting plans in motion, but it won't be Father Brown if there was no twist emerging out of somewhere. In this instance, it will come from the father of the groom with the synopsis teasing:

"...But when a surprise visit from the father of the groom quickly throws preparations into turmoil, will they even make it to the church? With a medieval death at a Tudor battle re-enactment, Mrs Devine finding herself accused of murder, Sergeant Goodfellow’s (John Burton) professional future thrown into question and Brenda (Ruby-May Martinwood) ballroom dancing on national television, Father Brown and the gang are busier than ever."

Somewhere in the series, Father Brown will receive a guest from the Vatican, a Cardinal who will come bearing an invitation to carry out a top-secret mission. Despite this mission, which will see the brilliant Father Brown at his wit's end, he won't give it up but will instead "request the help of his old adversary Flambeau (John Light), while a new nemesis lurks in the shadows…"

Season 12 will see the return of many fan-favorite characters, but some new faces are expected, including a playwright, Father Lindsey. Father Brown Season 12 returns to Britbox next year on January 23.

Your changes have been saved Father Brown Release Date January 14, 2013 Cast Mark Williams , John Burton , Sorcha Cusack , Jack Deam , Nancy Carroll , Alex Price , Tom Chambers , Emer Kenny Main Genre Crime Seasons 11 Character(s) Father Brown , Sergeant Goodfellow , Mrs McCarthy , Inspector Mallory , Lady Felicia , Sid Carter , Inspector Sullivan , Bunty Creator(s) Rachel Flowerday , Tahsin Guner Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Expand

