It’s been a quiet year for Owen Wilson in 2024 after reprising his role as Mobius in the hit Disney+ series Loki and starring as Father Kent in Haunted Mansion in 2023. However, just a few years before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, Wilson teamed up with an Office star for a critically maligned box office flop that has found success on streaming years later. Wilson stars alongside Ed Helms and Glenn Close in the 2017 comedy Father Figures, which has laughed its way straight into the Netflix top 10, currently sitting in the #5 spot just ahead of The Piano Lesson, the drama starring John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson. Father Figures earned scores of 17% from critics and 25% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and only earned $25 million at the box office on a budget of $25 million.

Father Figures was written by Justin Malen and directed by Lawrence Sher, and also stars J.K. Simmons, Ving Rhames, Christopher Walken, and Ali Wong. Malen most recently penned the screenplay for Clifford the Big Red Dog, the critically panned animal adventure film currently streaming on both Netflix and Paramount+, and he also served as the scribe for Yes Day in 2021, the high-concept comedy starring Jennifer Garner and Jenna Ortega. Sher made his directorial debut on Father Figures and has since only helmed several episodes of Rutherford Falls, the Peacock Original series that also stars Ed Helms. However, Sher has worked in the cinematography department as the director of photography on several projects including Joker: Folie à Deux, Black Adam, Joker, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Netflix?

Chad Michael Murray toplines the #1 Netflix movie of the week with The Merry Gentlemen, the romantic comedy/musical that has drawn comparisons to Magic Mike with a splash of Christmas. The animated movie Spellbound also recently premiered on Netflix and has risen to the #2 spot, narrowly beating out Buy Now, the documentary from ex-shopper experts about the tricks that major corporations use to keep customers coming back. Other movies in the Netflix top 10 include Rob Peace, which was directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor who also stars in the movie, and the animated flick Sing.

Father Figures stars Owen Wilson and Ed Helms and was written by Justin Malen and directed by Lawrence Sher.

Father Figures Father Figures (2017) follows two fraternal twins who discover that their eccentric mother has been lying about the identity of their father. Determined to uncover the truth, they embark on a road trip, encountering a series of eccentric individuals that lead to unexpected revelations about family and identity.

