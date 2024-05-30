The Big Picture Father Murphy was a unique project from Michael Landon, featuring his Little House on the Prairie co-star Merlin Olsen as the lead character.

The cancellation of Father Murphy after two seasons was attributed to a timeslot change and declining ratings.

Despite the show's cancellation, Father Murphy played a key role in launching Shannen Doherty's career and marked a departure for Landon given that he didn't star in the series.

It's no secret that Michael Landon had a major hand in running Little House on the Prairie. The series wouldn't have been the same without him, both in front of and behind the camera. But even while working on Little House, Landon had other projects brewing. One such venture was a Western drama series he proposed to NBC in the early 1980s. Titled Father Murphy, this show got its start because of the network's previous partnership with Landon on Little House, though the actor wasn't the star of the show this time around. No, that honor went to Merlin Olsen, a former NFL defensive tackle-turned-actor who had played Jonathan Garvey for four seasons on Little House.

'Father Murphy' Isn't a 'Little House' Spin-off, But It Feels Like One

After the departure of Victor French, who played Mr. Isaiah Edwards in the first few seasons of Little House on the Prairie, the show introduced a new best friend character to star opposite Michael Landon's Charles Ingalls. Played by Olsen, Jonathan Garvey was a part of the show from the fourth season of Little House through the seventh, and one of the most important characters of that era. The Garveys were the best type of friends and neighbors the Ingalls could ask for, and Charles and Jonathan helped each other out of more scrapes than could be described. But when Jonathan was written off the show after 50 episodes, last appearing in the Season 7 two-parter "The Lost Ones," Landon worked with his former cast mate to launch a new series on the network, Father Murphy.

Though it's often confused as a Little House spin-off, Father Murphy has nothing to do with Olsen's previous series. Rather than playing a farmer and mill worker as he did in Little House, this time Olsen played an 1870s frontiersman who poses as a priest (hence the "Father Murphy" title) in Golden Hill to save a few orphan boys from being sent to the local workhouse. Alongside Olsen stood Moses Gunn, who previously played Joe Kagan for five episodes of Little House and was this time playing a prospector named Moses Gage. As Murphy and Gage worked together to keep up the priest charade, and thus keep the boys from being sent away, the titular hero unassumingly fell in love with the local schoolmistress, Mae Woodward (Katherine Cannon). Of course, Catholic priests cannot marry, and as such, it seemed like Murphy was in quite a pickle. But, in true Little House fashion, things have a way of working themselves out.

One cost-effective way to keep Michael Landon invested in both Little House on the Prairie (which was going on its eighth season at the time) and his new series Father Murphy was to keep both productions in the same location. While Father Murphy took place in the Dakota Territory in the 1870s and Little House was set in Walnut Grove, Minnesota between the 1870s and the 1890s, both productions took place, at least in part, on the famed Big Sky Movie Ranch in Simi Valley. This was also a usual watering hole for television Westerns like Gunsmoke and Rawhide, and continues to be used by major Hollywood productions even now. Though some of Father Murphy was filmed in Tuscon, Arizona, the town seen in the series was undoubtedly located at the Big Sky Movie Ranch, and not far from the Ingalls' own homestead. But keeping these two shows close together during production didn't mean much when it came to broadcast.

'Father Murphy' Was Canceled After Only Two Seasons

Father Murphy premiered on NBC as a two-hour pilot movie on November 3, 1981. Written and directed by creator Michael Landon, Father Murphy was enough of a hit to warrant a full 22-episode first season (21 if you consider the "Pilot" as one episode). By the end of the season, the two-part finale "The First Miracle" saw Murphy and Mae get married after he's exposed as not really being a priest. But instead of ruining the program, this makes the pair eligible to adopt all the orphan boys as their own (thus avoiding the workhouse altogether). While Season 1 ends on that high note, the show's second season would be shortened by the network, with only 13 episodes total before Father Murphy was ultimately canceled.

"The thing that killed us was moving over to Sunday night opposite 60 Minutes," series star Merlin Olsen told UPI in 1982. "We had ratings that were very healthy -- in the 30s. Then we moved, and when you lose an audience it's much more difficult to get them back than it was to pick them up in the first place." Olsen believed that NBC's cancelation of Father Murphy was somewhat political in nature, and the fact that Little House had likewise been canceled after nine seasons on the network would likely have supported that notion. This came a decade after the network's infamous "rural purge" that wiped out the vast majority of its Westerns and other rural-based programs. "One reason I was sorry to see Father Murphy go is there aren't many programs that families can sit down and watch together," Olsen noted, a sentiment many still feel today.

Of course, while Little House got three made-for-TV movies to wrap everything up and send off the decade-long series, Father Murphy was left without a trace. The Michael Landon-created show would never be heard from again, which is a shame since it had real heart behind it. The series was even responsible for launching the career of future Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed star Shannen Doherty, who got her very first acting gig in the 1981 two-parter "By the Bear That Bit Me" before being cast as Jenny Wilder on Little House the following year. "I was so excited because it was a Michael Landon-produced TV show," Doherty noted in 2024, also revealing that she saw Landon as a sort of mentor figure early in her career. But while Landon's Western series was a major starting point for some, it was the end of the road for others. Olsen, for example, would never star in a successful television series again, with his last leading role on television, Aaron's Way, lasting only 14 episodes.

'Father Murphy' Was Michael Landon's Only Show He Didn't Also Star In

From the time Michael Landon was on Bonanza, he always played a primary role in the television productions he also wrote, directed, and produced. Aside from a few made-for-TV movies, Landon starred in his three big network shows, from Bonanza and Little House on the Prairie all the way to Highway to Heaven. In many respects, Father Murphy acts as a strange interlude where Landon, who only directed two episodes of the series (and wrote seven), never actually appears on camera. While we don't know why Landon never showed his face in an episode of Father Murphy, he was likewise removing himself from Little House (which had rebranded itself Little House: A New Beginning in its ninth season) at the time, possibly to focus more on producing and directing.

In either case, Father Murphy marks a strange blip in the Little House chronology, not because it was technically connected by plot, characters, or story, but because of those who first made a name for themselves on the family drama before moving over to the Western. Olsen's Little House character had to be completely written out of the show in order to make Father Murphy a reality, which sadly meant a load of tragedy for the Garvey family. Though Father Murphy and Little House tackled a lot of the same ideas, especially in the way of adoption, they were very different shows that, although each were canceled, had very different outcomes. While Little House on the Prairie is still beloved today, Father Murphy has largely been forgotten, which shows since it's almost impossible to find a copy of the two-season program anywhere. Maybe one day there will be a Father Murphy resurgence, but until then, we recommend you revisit Little House's golden years.

