Some stories stand the test of time because of their relatability. One of those is author Edward Streeter’s novel Father of the Bride published in 1949. The novel recounts the universally relatable tale of a traditional man who has to come to terms with his daughter growing up and getting married. Because of the appeal of the premise, the novel has since been adapted multiple times for film. The first was Vincente Minnelli’s 1950 adaptation, which featured Spencer Tracey as the titular father and Elizabeth Taylor as the daughter/bride-to-be. The next was Charles Shyer’s 1991 adaptation, which starred Steve Martin and featured Diane Keaton as his long-suffering wife. We are now seeing another adaptation that hopes to repurpose a familiar tale with a new spin.

The most recent adaptation of the comedy-drama film boasts a bevy of Latinx stars both young and old including Andy García, Adria Arjona, Gloria Estefan, and Isabela Merced. This version will focus on the merging of two Latinx families–one Cuban and one Mexican–and will be set in Miami. Even after almost three-quarters of a century, audiences should find this comedy about family, love, and letting go as relatable as its predecessors. Here's everything we know about the film.

Father of the Bride is scheduled to be released on June 16, 2022, by HBO Max in the United States, and by Warner Bros. Pictures in regions where the streamer is unavailable.

Watch the Father of the Bride Trailer

In this remake of the classic story, parents Billy (Andy García) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) must plan their daughter Sofia's (Adria Arjona) wedding. Diverging from the originals, the two have a secret to hide: unbeknownst to their daughter, they are planning on getting a divorce and are only keeping up the appearance of their marriage for the sake of their daughter’s happiness. “We’re supposed to play the perfect family until Sofia gets married,” says Ingrid, who agrees to fake how happy she is with Billy until after the knot is tied. The trailer showcases the new setting of Miami, and Miami natives will note some iconic 305 locales such as Miami Beach, The Biltmore Hotel, the Venetian Causeway, and Museum Park.

Another departure is the clashing of cultures that happens when their Cuban family meets the ultra-rich Mexican family of the groom. Not only does Billy’s traditional outlook on life clash with his son-in-law, who would eschew sports for yoga and hiking, but his sense of pride is put into question when he promises to pay for the wedding despite the groom’s family having substantially fatter pockets.

Who Are the Cast/Confirmed Characters of Father of the Bride?

The film stars Andy García, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, and Chloe Fineman.

Andy García is known for roles in Brian De Palma's The Untouchables and Stand and Deliver. He also had a starring role in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part III, in which he starred alongside Diane Keaton, who coincidentally featured as Steve Martin’s wife in the 1991 adaptation of Father of the Bride. This time, his wife will be played by acclaimed musician and actress Gloria Estefan. The success of her singles like “Conga” and “Anything for You” brought Latinx music to the international market and made way for artists such as Selena, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and many others. Estefan and Garcia are long-time friends who have already shared the silver screen together in 2001’s For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story.

The film also stars younger Latinx actors Adria Arjona and Isabela Merced. Arjona most recently has had starring roles in films 6 Underground and Morbius. Isabela Merced may be familiar with a younger audience for her role as CJ Martin on the Nickelodeon television series 100 Things to Do Before High School. She also played the titular character in Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Rachel Cooper in the Netflix film Sweet Girl. The film promises a mixture of old and new faces, forefronting Latinx characters and actors.

What Is the Background of Father of the Bride?

As mentioned, Father of the Bride is based on the 1949 novel of the same name by Edward Streeter, of which there have been multiple preceding film adaptations. The movie is written by Matt Lopez and directed by Gaz Alazraki. Producers and actors wanted to make sure that the change to present a distinctly Latinx take on the story was done right. "There was both an honor and an obligation to deliver a story that's within the Latin cultures, in this case, the Cuban and the Mexican, trying to relate to one another," Andy García said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "There's an obligation to do it right, represent it without stereotypes, in a way that, although it's culturally specific, its themes are universal."

So What Is the Plot of Father of The Bride?

