Exclusive: ‘Father of the Bride’ Reboot with Latinx Cast in the Works at Warner Bros.

A more diverse and inclusive reboot of the 1991 comedy Father of the Bride is in development at Warner Bros., multiple sources have told Collider.

Matt Lopez has been tapped to write the script, and he has plenty of experience writing family films, with credits including the Adam Sandler vehicle Bedtime Stories, as well as Race to Witch Mountain and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

Father of the Bride was, itself, a remake of the 1950 film of the same name starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor. The ’91 version starred Steve Martin as George Banks, who is reluctant to let go of his daughter when he finds out that he’s getting married. Eventually, he learns to accept with his new son-in-law, realizing that as long as his daughter is happy, he’s happy. This new Latinx reboot is expected to tweak the premise a bit to help distinguish itself from its predecessors.

Diane Keaton co-starred alongside Kimberly Williams, George Newbern, Kieran Culkin, B.D. Wong and Martin Short as the scene-stealing wedding planner Franck Eggelhoffer, while newly-crowned Emmy winner Eugene Levy even made an appearance. The movie grossed $89 million at the domestic box office, while its 1995 sequel took in $76 million stateside.

What’s interesting about this reboot — besides the more inclusive direction it’ll be going — is that the project is set up at Warner Bros., whereas a 2018 Hollywood Reporter story indicated that a Father of the Bride reboot was expected to be a priority at Disney+. It was Disney that released the Steve Martin movies, but MGM released the 1950 original, and WB inherited many of that studio’s library titles back in the day. Warner Bros. execs Paul Perez and Jesse Ehrman will oversee the reboot on behalf of the studio.

In recent years, Lopez has adapted Drew Daywalt‘s bestselling children’s book The Day the Crayons Quit for Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps banner, as well as a movie based on the popular video game Asteroids for producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. He’s represented by Lit Entertainment Group and attorney Melissa Rogal.

Father of the Bride has been in the news this week, as Netflix has convened a reunion special that will bring back Martin, Williams, Newbern, Culkin and Short, and be directed by Nancy Meyers, who produced and co-wrote the 1991 movie with director Charles Shyer. And speaking of reunions and Warner Bros., Collider recently hosted a panel with Keanu Reeves celebrating the 15th anniversary of Constantine, and you can click here to check it out.