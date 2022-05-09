In preparation for its June 16 walk down the aisle, HBO Max’s Father of the Bride has received a trailer. The reimagining follows the pattern of the 1991 film series of the same name, which starred Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, and Kimberly Williams, and the original 1950 flick which was led by Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett, and Elizabeth Taylor. This time around, the panicking parents will be played by Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, and the story will update itself to reflect the world we’re living in today.

The trailer reveals a young woman named Sofia (Adria Arjona) giving her parents Billy (Garcia) and Ingrid (Estefan) the surprise of their lives when she springs her recent engagement to her short-term boyfriend, Adan (Diego Boneta), on them. The patriarch of a traditional Cuban American family, stress begins to pile up for Billy, who insists on paying for the wedding and keeping up with a multitude of other long held traditions. While the happy couple continues their march towards saying “I do,” Billy and Ingrid are preparing to tell their family their plans to divorce, something the duo hopes to keep hidden until after the big event is over.

Directed by Gaz Alazraki, the feature, like the others before it, was based on the 1949 novel of the same name by Edward Streeter. Father of the Bride also stars Isabela Merced, Enrique Murciano, Macarena Achaga, Ana Fabrega, and Chloe Fineman. Penned by Matt Lopez, the updated rom-com is breathing new life into an old story. While some things remain the same, such as the global themes of parents letting go of their children as they grow, the reimagining departs from several of the original films’ plot points, including a happily married couple as the bride’s parents.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: Gloria Estefan Joins 'Father of the Bride' Remake as Mother of the Bride

The soon-to-be feature will show how changes affect everyone involved and how sometimes, those changes that are the most difficult turn out to be for the best in the long run. One thing we’re excited to see staying the same is the over-the-top wedding planner. Played by Martin Short in the 1991 film, the new take on the role went to another Saturday Night Live cast member, Fineman. If Fineman’s version is anything like Short’s, (and judging by the trailer, it is), we can expect plenty of laugh-out-loud comedic moments anytime Fineman graces the screen.

Putting the right spin on a remake is what makes them shine, and that’s exactly what we’re expecting to take away from Father of the Bride when it hits HBO Max on June 16. See for yourself in the trailer below.

Watch: Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Florence Pugh Team Up for ‘Father of the Bride Part 3-ish’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (581 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe