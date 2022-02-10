A new trailer for the film Father Stu has just been released, giving us an inside look at the inspirational true story of a man who dedicated his life to his faith, found and solidified in unexpected ways. The film is set to be released, aptly, on Easter weekend.

In his introduction to the trailer, Mark Wahlberg, the film's star, said "I am so excited to share with you the trailer for my new movie Father Stu. I found his story to be so inspiring that I knew I had to find a way to bring it to the big screen." And indeed, in the trailer that follows there is a deep well of inspiration from which he draws.

The film tells the story of Stuart Long, played by Wahlberg, who moves to Los Angeles to find stardom. Instead, he ends up working at a supermarket deli counter where he meets Carmen, played by Teresa Ruiz, whose catholic faith puts a barrier between their budding relationship. Determined to win her hand, Stu decides to convert. However, a motorcycle accident pushes Stu further into his renewed faith, leading him to pursue priesthood. In his journey towards religion, Stu faces challenges from his estrange parents, played by Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver, as well as a progressive muscular degenerative disorder. However, instead of letting these challenges overcome him, Stu uses these crises to bolster his own faith and inspire countless others.

Image via Sony

The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the long and winding journey of a real life inspiration, detailing the intense trials and tribulations that one man goes through, only to come out more faithful. The trailer shows the transformation of a man drawn to superficial stardom to true service to his fellow man.

Father Stu was written for the screen and directed by Rosalind Ross. In addition to starring, Mark Wahlberg also serves as a producer on the film. The film is executive produced by Miky Lee, Colleen Camp, Rosalind Ross, Patrick Peach, and Tony Grazia. Stephen Levinson and Jordon Foss produce. Sony Pictures Entertainment along with Columbia Pictures are behind the film.

Father Stu will be released to theaters on April 15th, 2022 on Easter weekend. The release date is meaningful and matching with the film's themes of transformation and renewed faith. Until then, you can watch the new trailer below.

