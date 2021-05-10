This trailer has a lot of heart to it.

Kevin Hart is set to star in Fatherhood — based on the inspiring novel Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin — and Netflix just dropped the official trailer. The movie will fittingly premiere on the streaming platform this Father’s Day, June 18, 2021.

Hart will play the primary protagonist Matt: a man who will do all in his power to be the father his daughter needs, no matter the challenges he confronts along the way. Whether struggling to put his infant baby to sleep or dealing with a family suggesting he move back home, Matt is a dad out of his depth determined to rise to the occasion. Melody Hurd — who recently starred in Amazon’s contentious original series Them — will play Hart’s daughter, Maddy.

Alfre Woodard (Clemency, Juanita), Lil Rel Howery (Bad Trip, Uncle Drew), DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It, Someone Great), Anthony Carriganan (Barry, Bill & Ted Face the Music), and Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method, Mad About You) round out the primary ensemble.

Dana Stevens and Paul Weitz are behind the screenplay with Marty Bowen, Hart, David Beaubaire, and Peter Kiernan serving as co-producers. Hart posed to Twitter this morning to share his excitement surrounding the upcoming film, writing “New trailer alert!!!!! “Fatherhood” is dropping on @netflix on June 18th....Mark your calendars people...This one is special!!!!!! #Fatherhood #Netflix #ComedicRockStarShit.”

Fatherhood marks Hart’s second recent venture down the dramedy road. The Upside, in which he starred opposite Bryan Cranston, also aimed to strike the chord existing between heartfelt sincerity and laugh-out-loud comedy. While critics panned the film for a predictable (almost insulting) plot, it was hard to escape the movie’s contagious optimism. Here’s to hoping Hart’s Fatherhood retains the inspiration but steps it up a bit in the narrative department.

Fatherhood premieres on Netflix this Father’s Day, June 18. Watch the trailer and key art below.

