The best gifts are the ones that keep on giving. So if you're looking for a Father's Day gift today that will give dear old dad plenty of memorable experiences for years to come, you might want to check out Facebook’s newest all-in-one VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2. It's an incredible device that lets you (and your dad) go on a world-class adventure, travel to exotic locations, go a few rounds in the boxing ring or tee off on an 18-hole golf course, all before winding down with a relaxing meditation session, all from the comfort of your own home.

Our friends over at Facebook and Oculus were kind enough to send us a free Quest 2 headset and access to a ton of different VR experiences so we could try them out and bring you suggestions for the best of the best. The good news is that, whatever experience you choose and whatever your dad's into, there's probably a VR title for it. The better news is that the overwhelming majority of them are more affordable than a standard AAA video game title and are instantly downloadable to your Oculus Quest 2 rig.

Here are some of the best experiences for your buck (and your dad) this Father's Day:

Exercise : Reach for the heights in both urban and natural settings with The Climb 2 , an incredible and realistic climbing experience that's a thrill from the safety of your own home (even if you're a bit timid when it comes to heights.) If you or your dad are more into musical workouts, you should try Supernatural and the VR breakout hit Beat Saber to get your body movin'. And for that classical fitness feel, be sure to join in with top trainers in a group fitness class through FitXR .

: With The U.S. Open playing today, you and dad can show off your own club-swinging skills in VR with which lets you try out four different unique Pro Putt putting courses. If mini-golf is more your speed, check out the highly rated multiplayer game featuring 5 unique 18-hole courses and an even more challenging night mode. But if classic puzzle games are more your thing, you absolutely have to check out the VR version of the iconic title , allowing you to revisit the mysterious island in a brand-new way. Travel : What better way to travel from the safety of your own home this year than with the Oculus Quest 2. Through VR, you can experience life on board the International Space Station , Wander to the Great Pyramids of Egypt, the Taj Mahal, or the London Bridge. Or get the true (and educational) National Geographic experience with their Explore VR title, taking you on an expedition to Antarctica and Machu Picchu.

If none of those strike your fancy or fit into your Father's Day plans, you can absolutely find more Quest experiences here. Happy Father's Day!

