It's hard to find a more prominent figure throughout the COVID-19 than renowned epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci. Named Time's "Guardian of the Year" alongside fellow healthcare workers in 2020, Fauci has become an icon for his frequent public appearances addressing America on the state of the pandemic. Now, a new National Geographic documentary reflects on the life of one of America's most prolific doctors, and it will debut on Disney+ this week, on October 6.

Titled Fauci, the documentary dives into both the professional and personal history of the infectious disease specialist. His tenure in Washington has spanned seven presidential administrations and in that time, he's been involved in the fight against SARS, HIV/AIDS, and Ebola. In the trailer, he notes how the AIDS crisis specifically took a mental toll on him, from the rapid deaths to the widespread protests against the government's response. He's faced much of the same during the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming a hero to some and a target for others as political differences shape how citizens respond to the crisis at hand.

The trailer also teases the other side of him that only his family sees. "When I think about my dad growing up, I certainly think about that seriousness," Fauci's daughter before we see a home video of a young Fauci dancing around with his kids. "But very few people get to see he's funny, weird, and really playful."

For Fauci, National Geographic received deep access into Fauci's life, allowing for the most complete picture to date of the long-standing professional. The film includes a wide range of guest appearances including former president George W. Bush, National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins, former national security advisor Susan Rice, Bill Gates, Bono, and many more including journalists, AIDS activists, and members of Fauci's family. It all goes into creating a complete story for who AIDS activist Peter Staley refers to as "the most complex man I've come to know over the last three decades."

Directing this feature documentary are Emmy award winners John Hoffman (The Weight of the Nation, Sleepless in America) and Janet Tobias (Unseen Enemy, No Place on Earth), both of whom are no strangers to covering topics in the science and public health field. Alexandra Moss and Jon Bardin will produce with Academy Award winner Dan Cogin and nominee Liz Garbus executive producing.

Check out the trailer and poster below for a look into the life of the man at the head of the pandemic here in the U.S. Fauci will premiere October 6 on Disney+.

Here's the official synopsis:

With his signature blend of scientific acumen, candor and integrity, Dr. Anthony Fauci became America’s most unlikely cultural icon during the COVID-19 pandemic. A world-renowned infectious disease specialist and the longest-serving public health leader in Washington, D.C., he has overseen the U.S. response to 40 years’ worth of outbreaks, including HIV/AIDS, SARS and Ebola. Crafted around unprecedented access to Dr. Fauci, National Geographic Documentary Films’ "FAUCI" is a revealing portrait of one of our most dedicated public servants.

