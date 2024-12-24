One of the best holiday traditions out there is dimming the lights, cuddling up on the couch with some hot cocoa, eggnog, or whatever seasonal drink is your favorite, and switching on a holiday movie. There are a plethora of festive films to watch as the days get shorter and the nights get colder, from classic Christmas heartfelt comedies like Home Alone and Elf to movies that may not exactly be "Christmas movies," but the vibes provide a holiday feel like Die Hard (depending on your opinions on that debate) or the Harry Potter series; the holiday season is a prime time for movie-watching. Though there are many films that are made for the winter holidays, sometimes what's needed is to watch a film that is not a holiday movie whatsoever, and yet it is the perfect holiday rewatch, and my all-time favorite example of this is Rian Johnson's iconic murder mystery Knives Out.

Also known for his work on one of the Star Wars sequels, Rian Johnson both wrote and directed Knives Out, which was released at the end of November 2019, right on time for the most festive time of year. It's the first in an ongoing series of murder-mystery anthologies surrounding Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, a renowned and eccentric private investigator. The 2019 film stars an ensemble cast of wealthy, out-of-touch characters played by well-known actors like Christopher Plummer as world-famous crime novelist Harlan Thrombey, Jamie Lee Curtis as his daughter Linda, and Toni Collette as the holistic mother-in-law Joni, to name a few. The film was Ana de Armas' breakout role and Chris Evans' first role since his days as Captain America. The film is a clever whodunit with witty humor and is full of twists and turns that, as the plot unfolds, involve dramatics such as blackmail, accidental manslaughter, and a wild goose chase.

'Knives Out' Has Intentional Thanksgiving Vibes

Image via Lionsgate

Despite not being a holiday film, there are very intentional holiday vibes present in Knives Out. With the release date close to Thanksgiving, the cozy winter attire, the autumn colors and setting, alongside the tense political arguments that are practically a staple in every family come the holiday season, Knives Out embodies all the elements of the perfect holiday film. While the aesthetics for a Thanksgiving film are there, it's the political arguments that truly make it a film for the holidays, and Rian Johnson points this out himself. In an interview with GQ, Johnson notes that Knives Out is a film about "what politics does to your Thanksgiving dinners," and that Knives Out is meant to be the personal side of politics, where you have family members with political opinions that are so "abhorrent" that your perspective on them has changed drastically since you were a child. The Thrombeys argue over politics several times throughout the film, one being at an actual family get-together, which parallels the real-world experience of political arguments at Thanksgiving or even Christmas dinner. Johnson specifically chose to have Knives Out set in 2019 rather than an unidentified time because he wanted a murder-mystery story being told in the modern era with modern discussions on modern topics and politics.

The Thanksgiving season overlaps with the December holiday season — both being a part of what we consider to be "the holidays." The intended Thanksgiving feeling that Knives Out produces aids it in being a perfect holiday film, even if it's not necessarily meant to be a holiday movie. It's a great film to watch with your own dysfunctional family if you want to kick off the Christmas season while still letting your Thanksgiving dinner digest.

That Northeastern Holiday Feeling Is Prominent in 'Knives Out'

When you think about brisk winter nights and the biting wind, the American Northeast is one location that tends to pop into mind. It embodies the duality of winter — the pillow-soft snow, merry twinkling lights, as well as the dead leaves, and overcast weather to go with a murky, overcast feeling. Knives Out is set in New England during the coldest time of autumn; misty and chilling, it gives it the vibe one feels when the seasons are changing from autumn to winter. The trees are either bare or left with small amounts of crunchy dead leaves, and the foggy gray skies seen throughout the film add to the less romanticized parts of winter weather.

The Gothic architecture of Harlan Thrombey's Massachusetts mansion elevates that Northeastern feeling. New England Gothic architecture is prominent across the region, and it has become a common element for films with darker themes that take place in this part of the US, paired with an autumn or winter setting. Much of the film takes place at the Thrombey Manor, with the fog swirling around the grounds and the autumn leaves piling outside, with the looming New England mansion almost a character of its own. With the holiday season often beginning at the end of autumn around Thanksgiving time and the start of winter, leading up to Christmas, the Northeastern setting of Knives Out gives it that holiday feel.

Chris Evans Dons a Famously Festive Holiday Sweater

Hero-turned-villain Chris Evans plays spoiled grandson Ransom in Knives Out and went viral upon the film's release because of the cozy winter sweater he wears in it. A snow-colored cable-knit garment that is the perfect article of clothing to bundle up in for drinking hot chocolate on cold winter nights, Ransom's sweater was a highlight of the film for internet users. His costuming in the film exudes the comforting feelings the holiday season brings along. Not only is this due to his iconic sweater, but his winter duster and scarf as well. All elements of his costume were meticulously chosen to showcase a spoiled man who has never worked a day in his life.

Evans' isn't the only one dressed for the winter weather. Marta (de Armas) bundles up in a big winter coat, scarves, and sweaters while she joins Blanc on the case, who dresses seasonally as well with his tweed jacket and suit in colors perfectly fitting for the weather (mostly grays and greens). Katherine Langford as Meg dresses for the cold too, with her own winter coat and a bobble hat. The costuming adds to that holiday feel in the film, emanating cozy vibes. Wouldn't we all want to wrap ourselves in a thick woven sweater in a big gothic mansion with a mug of hot coffee, like Marta at the end of the film?

With the New England aesthetics, autumn-bordering-winter atmosphere, and the warm and snuggly sweaters present, Knives Out is the ultimate holiday film that isn't meant to be a holiday film. Whether it'll be a re-watch or a first time viewing, I recommend Knives Out as one of the best movies to watch this holiday season. This film truly is my all-time favorite holiday watch, so who really cares about labels or rules?