Most of the time, people watch films and set their focus on leading the stars. It's understandable - they are the ones who guide the narrative. Who could imagine the Harry Potter franchise without thinking of the main trio? The same goes for classic rom-coms and headlining couples like Harry and Sally.

That being said, there are always the famed scene stealers. The ones who aren't necessarily the main focus of the movie, but can't help but hold the attention of the audience. Whether it's the intrigue of their characterizations or the sheer power in their performance, these are some of Reddit's most favorite supporting and minor film characters.

10 Robert Duvall in 'Apocalypse Now'

As one of the most harrowing war films of all time, Apocalypse Now has cemented itself in cinematic history with its stellar screenplay, stunning cinematography and masterful performances. Among those, was Robert Duvall. Despite only appearing onscreen for about 15 minutes, Colonel Kilgore made a long-lasting impression as the apathetic, unflinching officer.

For many Redditors, Duvall's delivery of lines was simply impeccable, with many calling his "I love the smell of napalm in the morning" monologue "legendary", and extremely chilling. Acting as a man who almost feels too comfortable in warfare, it is this complexity of Kilgore's characterization that made him so memorable in the first place. In fact, Duvall's minor role was so impactful that he ended up winning a Golden Globe, and was even nominated for an Academy Award.

9 Drew Barrymore in 'Scream'

In what has got to be one of the most iconic opening scenes of any movie, Scream brilliantly introduced audiences to its suspenseful bone-chilling story world with the horrific killing of a teenage girl. Where its voyeuristic cinematography and creepy audio design did a lot to set up the scene's frightening atmosphere, Drew Barrymore left a lasting impression with her short time as Casey Becker.

Within this classic slasher flick, audiences follow Casey in her time of terror. Her fear is palpable - almost as if Barrymore wasn't even acting herself. In fact, the iconic nature of this scene is prevalent for evmarshall, as despite "forgetting the rest of the movie", they simply "can't forget the opening".

8 Michael Keaton in 'Beetlejuice'

The term minor role may be pushing it here given that Michael Keaton played the titular character, however, what most people may not realize is how Betelgeuse himself is only ever featured onscreen for about 17 minutes. This great horror comedy is really about a ghost couple and a teenage Goth girl, yet, for many fans like D_Mourningstar, the wacky bio-exorcist is easily "the biggest takeaway".

The character is undeniably cartoonish, with Keaton's delivery being perfectly witty and unhinged. From his campy visuals to his array of voices to his erratic physical gestures - Betelgeuse has become an iconic figure of cinema. Hopefully, the upcoming sequel will feature more of his eccentricity as this is what most fans really want.

7 Jessica Alexander in 'The Little Mermaid'

The Little Mermaid made big waves at the box office and across social media with both Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King receiving much praise for their performances. However, many fans were quick to point out that the dark horse was really Jessica Alexander as Vanessa - Ursula's human alter-ego.

Despite only appearing onscreen for less than 10 minutes, Alexander was able to hypnotize audiences as the film's femme fatale. Between her siren eyes to her maniacal laughter, it's hard to look away from her thrilling performance. In fact, this is perfectly captured by a Redditor who describes Alexander as a "magnetic" force.

6 Sam Rockwell in 'Galaxy Quest'

Often playing the kookiest of characters, Sam Rockwell is no stranger to being a scene stealer. But one of his most beloved supporting roles comes from the famed sci-fi parody, Galaxy Quest. Portraying Guy, a convention handler and one-time "redshirt" actor, Rockwell goes toe to toe with acting greats such as Alan Rickman and Sigourney Weaver - and does so rather successfully.

Between Guy's odd charm, his manic terror, and quick quips - Rockwell easily stole scenes as a brilliant source of comedic relief. From his existential scream in the ship to panicking over his apparent unimportant last name, Redditors like seabirdsong can't help but think of Guy as their "favorite part of the movie, even a million watches later". It helps when all his lines result in hysterical laughter.

5 Ana de Armas in 'No Time to Die'

As far as "Bond girls" go, Ana de Armas' performance as Paloma defies the common stereotypes. Though only featured in the film for a hot second, this bright-eyed CIA agent brought a lot of heart and kicked an equal amount of ass. Neither treated as a lover nor inferior, Paloma practically proves to be an equal to Bond (Daniel Craig) - just with a little more sweetness and humor.

Her bubbly nature welded perfectly with the cheekiness of Bond, forging an interesting kind of chemistry that many fans wished had more time to develop. In fact, for danod, they were so impressed with her entire sequence that they are calling to see "a whole spinoff with just her secret agent stuff". Perhaps that may pique some interest now that Craig's time as Bond has come to an end.

4 Philip Seymour Hoffman in 'Almost Famous'

Frankly speaking, any one of Philip Seymour Hoffman's roles could be considered a scene stealer given his immense acting talent. Yet, there was something truly special in his performance as Lester Bangs in Almost Famous - a rock critic who takes an aspiring young writer under his wing.

Throughout his brief time on screen, Hoffman portrayed Lester with such tenderness and honesty. Many fans, particularly pinpoint the "uncool scene" where he talks to young William over the phone about the notion of fake friends. This scene is poignant and heartfelt, with Hoffman giving a masterclass on the beauty of subtlety. Indeed, according to a Redditor, this sequence features "some of the best dialogue and acting" ever to be seen onscreen.

3 Margaret Hamilton in 'Wicked'

Where Judy Garland gets her well-deserved praise for her role in The Wizard of Oz, perhaps more attention should be given to the looming presence of Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West - especially since she not only suffered third-degree burns but also risked toxic chemical poising, whilst filming this now iconic fantasy film.

To this day, Hamilton's performance has terrified generations of children, with her expressive eyes and screeching voice. Despite only being onscreen for less than 15 minutes, a Redditor praises her abilities and commends her for rightfully remaining "one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema".

2 Chris Tucker in 'The Fifth Element'

In this cult-classic sci-fi epic, it's hard to ignore the presence of Chris Tucker's Ruby Rhod given his sheer boisterousness and fabulously loud aesthetic. Whether you found him hilarious or simply irritating to watch - no one can deny the passion that exuded from Tucker's performance. The man really put his whole heart and soul into playing the flamboyant talk show host.

Often spewing out iconic lines whilst being decked in extreme futuristic sci-fi hair, who could ever forget his hysterically piercing screams and screeches? Ruby was the true source of comedy and many fans on Reddit believe that the performance simply "gets better with age".

1 Anthony Hopkins in 'Silence of the Lambs'

Playing one of the most iconic characters in one of the greatest psychological thrillers of all time, Sir Anthony Hopkins' performance as Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs will stand the test of time. Within 15 minutes, Hopkins instills terror with his stoicism, monotony, and bone-chilling stare - even as he engages in unsettling dances of intelligence.

In fact, Hopkins' performance created such a lasting impression that he ultimately won an Academy Award for Best Actor. According to a Redditor, this made it one of the most "economically perfect performances in history" - the sheer power he displayed in such a limited timeframe made every appearance incredibly valuable.

