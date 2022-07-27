Despite negative reactions to the Star Wars Prequels, George Lucas had more stories to tell during the era of the Galactic Republic. In 2008, Star Wars: The Clone Wars aired on Cartoon Network two months after a pilot movie was released in theaters. It would go on to be the most successful Star Wars cartoon thanks to a combination of strong character writing, engaging action scenes, and depiction of the brutality of war despite being a kid's show.

The Clone Wars is also beloved for its characters. To many, this show redeemed characters like Anakin Skywalker and Count Dooku after their lackluster portrayal in the prequels. Then there were the new characters who, through strong voice acting and character writing, gained fan bases as large as established ones.

Ahsoka Tano

Audiences watching the pilot film were as shocked as Anakin when they learned he was assigned a padawan. At first glance, Ahsoka seemed like a cocky teen who didn't grasp the full situation of the war. However, through her tutelage under Anakin, she would be forced to grow up quickly and gain wisdom beyond her years.

Ahsoka was loathed by fans at first due to her immaturity, but this was intentional. Showrunner Dave Filoni sprinkled Ahsoka's development over multiple seasons so that she would grow with the audience and become the breakout character of Clone Wars. She has since appeared in Star Wars: Rebels, The Mandalorian,The Book of Boba Fett, and will star in an upcoming series on Disney+.

Cad Bane

The final episode of season one, "Hostage Crisis", saw a new bounty hunter come onto the scene and successfully capture dozens of senators to free a client from jail. After escaping capture, Cad Bane would run into the Jedi several times while on a job. These ranged from stealing force-sensitive children to trying to assassinate Chancellor Palpatine.

Since Jango Fett died in Attack of the Clones, many wondered which bounty hunters would fill his shoes until his son Boba grew up. Bane won audiences thanks to his cowboy design, his competency, and a strong vocal performance by Cory Burton. He recently showed up in The Bad Batchand made his live-action debut in Book of Boba Fett,

Hondo Ohnaka

A pirate captain loyal only to profit, Hondo bit off more than he could chew when he captured Count Dooku, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi for ransom. When his force-sensitive prisoners escape, Kenobi decides to bury the hatchet thanks to Hondo having a pinch of honor. This doesn't stop him from clashing with the Jedi a few more times, but he's more than willing to share a drink with them when the fighting is over.

Hondo is the most dashing of rogues who wields hospitality and brutality as two sides of the same coin. When his men rebel against him, Hondo won't hesitate to kill half of them and congratulate the survivors for their bravado before welcoming them back. Veteran voice actor Jim Cummings sells this with a friendly and jolly tone, even when making a threat.

Savage Opress

Created as a pawn of the Dark Jedi, Asajj Ventress, Savage breaks free and finds his long-lost brother, Darth Maul. After restoring Maul's sanity, Savage became his apprentice and helped him rise to power in the galactic underworld. Unfortunately, their operation caught the eye of Palpatine, who killed Savage while reminding Maul who the true Sith Lord is.

While not the smartest villain, Savage stands out thanks to his brutality. He fights like a beast, overpowering his foes with brute force, and won't hesitate to kill when given the smallest of reasons. There is also a tragedy to him since he used to be a normal guy until Ventress used dark magic to mold him into a weapon for her vengeance.

Pre Vizsla

When the duchess of Mandalor declares her planet's neutrality in the Clone Wars, many felt she was disgracing Mandalor's warrior culture. Her most dangerous opposition was Pre Vizsla, who formed a radical terrorist group called Death Watch to retake Mandalor by force. Deathwatch would succeed with the help of Darth Maul, but Vizsla's rule was cut short when Maul killed him to assume control of his army.

Deathwatch's inclusion gave The Clone Wars a new villain faction that wasn't always tied to the Separatists. The brutality of their attacks against the duchess and anyone else in their way offered more personal stakes with real-world mirrors over an army of programmed robots. Vizsla's weapon, a unique lightsaber called the Darksaber, would reappear as a plot point in both Rebels and The Mandalorian.

Bo Katan

The sister of Duchess Satine Kryze disagreed with her pacifism and joined Deathwatch. After Darth Maul killed Pre Vizsla, Bo Katan refused to accept his rule and eventually toppled Maul with the aid of Ahsoka. In Rebels, she was gifted the Darksaber to unite the clans of Mandalor against the Empire, but lost it by the time she appered in The Mandalorian.

Bo Katan is an interesting character because of the paradox of having a terrorist aiding the protagonists. She shows no regret for joining Deathwatch, an organization that wanted to depose and kill her own sister, yet still keeps a warrior's code. It is an interesting situation where just because somebody is fighting with the heroes, they need not be good people themselves.

Captain Rex

As the leader of the 501st legion under General Skywalker, Captain Rex always finds himself fighting on the front lines. Over time, he faced progressively more complex issues which forced him to examine his role in the conflict and what makes a good soldier. In the end, he was one of the clones to have his inhibitor chip removed, and would continue the fight in The Bad Batch and Rebels.

As the series' primary clone character, Rex was the audience's glimpse into their lives. They stopped being nameless and disposable cannon fodder troops like they were in the prequels and became soldiers with their own personalities and goals. For Rex, that meant a swift end to the war without conflicting with his moral principles.

Fives

The most prominent member of Domino Squad, CT-5555 started as an eager young recruit, but quickly grew into a capable ARC Trooper. Alongside Rex and the 501st, Fives would fight some of the war's most intense battles. Unfortunately, he also discovered the terrible secret behind Order 66 and was terminated before he could tell anyone.

Fives is one of the best clones not just for his survival skills, but because of his empathy. Watching his squad mates fall like literal dominos made him grow closer to his fellow 501st clones, to the point where Fives was willing to disobey direct orders if it meant saving their lives. Even in death, he would save them, as his case file helped Ahsoka remove Rex's inhibitor chip.

Cham Syndula

A Twilek from the planet Ryloth, Cham Syndula led freedom fighters alongside Republic troops when his planet was invaded. Though he mistrusted the Jedi and Ryloth's corrupt senator, he was willing to work together to free his people. Unfortunately, the new Galactic Empire proved to be worse for Ryloth than the Republic, and Syndula had to return to the fight.

Rebel leaders are no stranger to Star Wars, but Syndula stands out thanks to his smaller scale. Given the galactic nature of Star Wars, sometimes you need to focus on a single planet to be reminded of the human cost of war. Syndula's daughter, Hera, would follow in her father's legacy by joining the Rebel Alliance in Rebels, and Cham would make guest appearances in both Rebels and The Bad Batch.

Saw Gerrera

When his world was taken by the Separatists, Saw and his sister Steela sought help from the Jedi to become guerrilla fighters. While they were able to liberate their world, it cost Steela her life and hardened Saw's heart. When the next conflict began against the Empire, he entered with a take-no-quarters approach which alienated him from other members of the Rebellion's high command.

Saw Gerrera is a tragic and, unfortunately, more realistic look at rebel fighters. Experience has taught him that nobody is innocent in war and only by being more brutal than the opposition can you get results. An older Gerrera appeared in Rogue One,played by Forest Whitaker, where he would be one of the first killed by the Death Star.

