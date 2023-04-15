British sitcoms have a place in our hearts, from classics such as Last of the Summer Wine to The Office and modern-day hits like The Inbetweeners. Almost everyone could tell you their favorite British sitcom and, if many polls are to be believed, one of the most recurring answers to that question is the 1975 BBC hit Fawlty Towers. Fawlty Towers has amassed an enormous fanbase over the years, with generations of families coming together even today to watch reruns of the show. In 2019, the show was named the greatest British sitcom of all time in a Radio Times poll, which shows just how truly beloved the show is. After three unsuccessful attempts at a US remake and even more speculation, it was announced that a reboot was finally on the cards. So, there is an enormous amount of excitement about the said reboot, and with information coming out fairly regularly, here is everything we know about the Fawlty Towers reboot.

What Is Fawlty Towers About?

Here is a brief overview of what the original Fawlty Towers was about. Starring John Cleese (Monty Python) as the ill-mannered Basil Fawlty, the show depicted his and his wife Sybil's (Prunella Scales) attempts to run their hotel Fawlty Towers despite constant interruption and often slapstick errors. The hotel, which has now become a huge tourist destination, was located in the British seaside town of Torquay and even today brings countless people to the area. The show ran for two 6-part series in the late 1970s, with the short episode count only lending to the aura of the legend surrounding the show. Of course, a great sitcom also contains a great supporting cast, with Fawlty Towers heralded for its ensemble performances.

Joining Basil and Sybil on screen were Polly Sherman, the chambermaid who acted as the voice of reason and was portrayed by John Cleese's then-wife and co-creator Connie Booth, the hapless waiter Manuel (Andrew Sachs) famous for his catchphrase "Que?", and many other recurring characters that often visited the hotel. All of this combined to make one of the most loved sitcoms of all time, arguably one that has been due a reboot for some time.

Where Can I Watch the Original Fawlty Towers?

The show has famously been tricky to get ahold of, especially when trying to find a place to stream it. Another factor that adds to its legendary status is seemingly this rarity, with the best chance of watching the original being a DVD purchase or purchase from Amazon. Despite this, a subscription to BritBox would allow any fan to watch the original series. However, with the reboot set to hit our screens, a deal with be reached to see the original follow suit and appear on the same platform the reboot does. John Cleese confirmed in an interview that the new series would not be aired on the BBC like the original, meaning that the hands that kept it so close previously would not be in control of the reboot.

When and Where Can I Watch the Fawlty Towers Reboot?

There has yet to be a confirmation as to where precisely the reboot will be available, except for the aforementioned snub of the BBC. Still, one may be able to deduce its landing spot, and many possibly already have. We know that the reboot has been acquired by Rob Reiner's Castle Rock Entertainment, the team behind Seinfeld, The Shawshank Redemption, and, most recently, Shock and Awe. Being in such safe hands will reassure fans that the reboot will most likely go swimmingly. We'll keep you posted on when we get more information.

What Will the Fawlty Towers Reboot Be About, And Who Is In It?

Of course, with such a long time between the original and the new series airing, plenty will have to change when it comes to the plot. Plot information has been relatively scarce, with some news already being announced. We do know that Cleese, now 83 years old, will reprise his role as Basil Fawlty, only this time, he will be running the hotel alongside real-life daughter Camilla Cleese. Both will also act as writers on the series, with an official quote about the plot stating it will “explore how Cleese’s over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world.” It sounds like a fresh new take on a show that will allow it to match the standards of its predecessor.

Despite this, we are lucky to be receiving a reboot at all. Cleese even hinted that a reboot may never happen back in 2009, stating, "The problem is, when you do something that is generally accepted as being very good, a horrible problem arises, which is: how do you top it? The expectation of what you will do is so high." However, clearly, Cleese is encouraged by the layout for the reboot and that it may in fact achieve those high expectations. Upon the announcement of the reboot, Cleese's ex-wife and original co-creator and co-star Connie Booth stated that she found out about the revival in the media and had not been made privy to the information beforehand.

This may rule her out from an appearance in the new show, as will the unfortunate passing of Andrew Sachs in November 2016, ruling out a return for the iconic Manuel, at least with Sachs playing the role. So, with a legendary duo such as John Cleese and Rob Reiner at the helm, the expectations are certainly high for this revival. When asked about working with Cleese, Reiner said, “John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh.” The two, along with Camilla Cleese, are excited about this upcoming project, and this passion and dedication has proven them champions in their fields before and, hopefully, with regards to the Fawlty Towers reboot, will prove them champions once again.