The release of Bonnie and Clyde in 1967 was a seismic cinematic event that single-handedly ushered in the “New Hollywood” generation of the industry that would become dominant within the next decade. Although director Arthur Penn deserved a considerable amount of praise for what was a previously unforeseen amount of grittiness and satire, Bonnie and Clyde was undeniably a major success due to the appeal of the two stars cast in its titular roles. Warren Beatty may have already been a household name because of his work in several romantic dramas in the prior decade, but Faye Dunaway instantly became an icon with her multifaceted, Academy Award-nominated performance. After earning the attention of moviegoers everywhere, Dunaway chose to co-star in the classic heist thriller The Thomas Crown Affair with Steve McQueen.

It can often be hard for an actor coming off of a major success to prove that they were more than a “one hit wonder,” and Dunaway chose to do this by appearing in a project that couldn’t have been more different than the one that she had broken out in. If Bonnie and Clyde was an incendiary, modern work of entertainment with a strong social conscience, The Thomas Crown Affair was a very old-fashioned caper film that starred “The King of Cool.” It would have been very easy to be overshadowed in a thankless role, but Dunaway proved her versatility in The Thomas Crown Affair, transforming a relatively straightforward caper movie into a multifaceted romance.

What Is ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ About?

The Thomas Crown Affair centers around the gentleman thief Thomas Crown (McQueen), a constant risk-taker who masterminds various elaborate heists that target banks within the New England area. Crown doesn’t necessarily consider himself to be a Robin Hood-esque hero, as there are no deeper motivations to his activities; he simply decides to pull off these elaborate schemes because he is bored by his own wealth. Dunaway co-stars as the independent investigator Vicki Anderson, who is tasked with finding the source of these unusual crimes. After drawing up a list of the potential bank customers that would have reason and resources to be involved, Vicki tracks down Crown and begins pushing him for answers.

Dunaway makes for an interesting protagonist in The Thomas Crown Affair because she is not motivated purely by an obligation to the law. If Crown is an interesting character because he enjoys the problem-solving skills required to pull off the heist, Vicki is compelling as his nemesis because she enjoys dissecting his psychology. While some of the other investigators in the film view Crown as a menace that needs to be stopped in order to preserve the sanctity of their society, Vicki doesn’t hold that same level of self-seriousness. Dunaway captures a sense of curiosity and deep intelligence that makes it utterly electrifying whenever she shares the screen with McQueen.

The Thomas Crown Affair does not waste time in getting the two characters together, and avoids many of the expositional passages that would be common in this style of crime thriller. There’s never a great deal of mystery surrounding Crown’s identity; Vicki is able to identify that he is the culprit fairly early on after their first interaction. This was a great choice, as Vicki is never at odds with the audience by possessing less knowledge. It also allows the film to trek into more interesting philosophical territory as both the viewer and Vicki have to weigh their decisions when it comes to Crown; surely what he’s doing is illegal, but does that mean that he deserves to spend a life behind bars?

Faye Dunaway Makes ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ More Than a Heist Thriller

The Thomas Crown Affair quickly transcends the heist movie genre to become a far more compelling thriller about two consummate professionals that are electrified by the opportunity to face off with someone who challenges their abilities. Crown had initially started committing his crimes because he was bored, so having someone like Vicki who can actually track him down forces him to elevate the stakes. Vicki becomes so obsessed with the idea of tracking down Crown that his very presence begins to dominate all of her waking thoughts. The process of eluding one another ends up creating a great deal of sexual tension, resulting in palpable chemistry whenever the two share the screen together. While the content may be tame by today’s standards, Dunaway and McQueen make The Thomas Crown Affair far more sensual than it would have been otherwise.

It was impressive that Dunaway was able to hold her own against McQueen, who was arguably one of the biggest movie stars in the world thanks to the breakout success of films like Bullitt, The Magnificent Seven, The Great Escape, and his Academy Award-nominated work in The Sand Pebbles. McQueen was known as “The King of Cool,” but Dunaway brought in a more subtle element of charisma that didn’t undermine him. It would’ve been very easy for Vicki to become a rather thankless love interest character who was only there to prop up McQueen’s ego, but Dunaway elevated the role, turning the film into a two-hander. As a result, McQueen delivered one of his best performances in The Thomas Crown Affair because he was challenged by Dunaway.

‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ Inspired an Impressive Remake

The Thomas Crown Affair became an interesting kickoff to a judicious period in Dunaway's career, in which she starred in such classics as Chinatown, Three Days of the Condor, Network, and Little Big Man among others. While it would be easy to dismiss The Thomas Crown Affair as nothing but escapist entertainment, the contributions by Dunaway turned the film into a more well-regarded classic that inspired a 1999 remake from Die Hard director John McTiernan. Rene Russo stepped into the role Dunaway once inhabited, and similarly emphasized the intelligence and charisma that made Vicki a great character. Dunaway’s cameo in the remake helped close the loop on a film celebrating her legacy.

