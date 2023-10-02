Network shows are never out of style, especially ones created by Dick Wolf. This legendary writer first became famous for creating Law & Order and all the show's spin-offs; now, his latest series, FBI, and its spin-offs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International have taken over CBS's prime time slots.

FBI has had five seasons so far, with mostly well-rated episodes. Season 6 is expected sometime next year, which might heavily depend on the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. Anyone interested in crime shows can start watching FBI on Paramount+, while fans who love reruns might want to start from the best-rated episodes first.

10 "All That Glitters"

Season 4, Episode 1

IMDb Rating: 8.0

When FBI returned for a season 4 in 2021, the writers thought they could do something spectacular of it. The show's start was marked by its first three-part crossover event - when FBI premiered, so did FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. All three series came out with a bang, and the events that unfolded in the three episodes were exciting and action-packed.

In All that Glitters, Special Agents Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Omar Adom Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) are back for a murder mystery. A woman is killed on her way back from a luxurious yacht party, with several suspects in the mix, while one in particular stands out the most. Julian McMahon and Kellan Lutz, the stars of FBI: Most Wanted, make an appearance in the episode, carrying the plot into their show. The second crossover happened in April 2023.

9 "Liar's Poker"

Season 3, Episode 3

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Episode 3 of FBI's season 3 brings some more excitement to the third installment of the series. This time, the agents apprehend a notorious drug cartel leader Antonio Vargas, and while it's a win in most aspects, Vargas doesn't intend to go down quietly. He warns the agents who arrested him that their headquarters is under attack, as one of them is strapped to a bomb.

The suspense in Liar's Poker is palpable, but what really won over the people who rated this episode was the strong character development. Agents, as much as they must be cold and objective, show their empathy and loyalty for a colleague in life danger.

8 "Unreasonable Doubt"

Season 3, Episode 2

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Episode 2 of season 3 sees Agent Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) dealing with his past. As three victims are found, the circumstances of their death remind Jubal of an old case. However, he confesses that he was drunk for the most part of his career at the time, and has trouble remembering things; Bell and Zidan re-open the old case to find a connection.

The first three episodes of FBI season 3 are emotionally strong, giving Sisto his close-up. His performance takes the cake while his character fights to reconcile with his dark past. The newest addition to the cast, Katherine Renee Kane, is also given more screen time and opportunity to become a fan favorite.

7 "Heroes"

Season 5, Episode 11

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Five seasons in, and FBI still steadily delivers suspenseful cases onto its fans' screens. Episode 11 of season 5 is aptly titled Heroes and follows an intense bank robbery. Analyst Kelly Moran (Taylor Anthony Miller) finds himself in the midst of the heist, but before the robbers notice, he notifies Jubal. The agents promptly arrive at the scene, and a stand-off ensues.

One reason this episode has a high rating is that FBI has finally given its background characters more screen time. Analyst Moran is many a fan favorite, so putting him in the forefront of this episode was a great call. Miller carries the episode, as his character cleverly works with the robbers to try to prevent bloodshed.

6 "Sins of the Past"

Season 5, Episode 19

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Sins of the past are the main topic of episode 19 of season 5. Police in New York work hard to prevent terrorist attacks, very often going undercover to infiltrate suspicious groups. The episode focuses on Zidan (often just called OA) going undercover in a well-known criminal gathering spot, shifting focus on Jubal and the team now and then.

Zeeko Zaki gets his moment in Sins of the Past andhis performance outshines the rest of the cast, in the best way possible. Still, the writers left some room for intense chases and pursuits, all while leaving cliffhangers here and there. FBI's tight writing and production have improved over the years, gearing up to becoming one of the best cop shows on TV.

5 "Legacy"

Season 2, Episode 15

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Another episode giving Zidan the spotlight is episode 15 of season 2, Legacy. What differentiates this episode from others is this was the first time Zaki's character was given a deeper meaning and a rich past. After this episode, many viewers found OA Zidan a man of integrity and honor, making him one of the most likable and charismatic network characters.

Legacy is an episode filled with intense twists and high-octane action; making it one of the show's most exciting installments. It sees Zidan getting involved in a case he thought was behind him. However, the group of weapon smugglers he's after are led by a man he went after years ago, making the entire ordeal more personal for him.

4 "Codename: Ferdinand"

Season 2, Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Codename: Ferdinand is one of the highest rated FBI episodes, and one that reminds viewers why Missy Peregrym is one of the leads. Her character, Maggie Bell, is empathetic and sharp-witted, and she's able to solve the hardest crimes. The name of the episode seemingly alludes to historic character Franz Ferdinand, whose assassination started World War I.

This episode doesn't just allow Bell to show her soft side; it's a genuine spy thriller. After a photographer gets murdered, the team finds there's more to the case than just a random car shooting. What is revealed slowly becomes a web that sees the FBI getting involved with the CIA. Episode 8 of season 2 is an exhilarating one, for sure.

3 "Ghost from the Past"

Season 4, Episode 20

IMDb Rating: 8.0

There's little of Maggie Bell in this episode, and OA Zidan agrees - he needs his partner. Shantel VanSanten steps in as a guest star, portraying Agent Nina Chase, who works with Zidan on the case. In Ghost from the Past, Chase and Zidan investigate the death of a TSA agent. Through their work, they discover she's been 'on the take' - a drug mule for a notorious dealer.

The past resurfaces for Zidan as he faces off with a criminal he thought was well gone by now. Chase advises him to see a therapist, and, though reluctant at first, Zidan agrees it may be time to do so. Episode 20 of season 4 sees as much action and mystery as any other FBI episode, but this one's special for having the drama and character development needed in a show like this.

2 "Unfinished Business"

Season 4, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Unfinished Business sees the continuation of events from season 3, including episode 3, Liar's Poker, and episode 15, Straight Flush. Rina (Kathleen Munroe) is wounded while on her way to work with Jubal. As Jubal gets down to the core of what happened, he realizes and old foe is back for revenge - Antonio Vargas.

Unfortunately for the team, Rina isn't the only target - everyone is. Vargas has orchestrated a series of hits on the team that arrested and put him behind bars at the end of season 3. This is one of the highest rated episodes due to the pacing, action, and tension it was able to convey. The dynamic of unfinished business kept many viewers on the edge of their seats.

1 "Apex"

Season 1, Episode 17

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Tied with episode 9 of season 4 is season 1's Apex. The 17th episode of the first season puts Maggie Bell in the driver's seat, as she helps the NYPD chase down a serial killer. As the number of victims rises, Bell is led by emotion - she promises a victim's family that she's hunt down the killer, although OA advises her against making such promises.

Additionally, Bell and the NYPD detectives get into a disagreement on how evidence should be handled, displaying a refreshing accuracy of how the system works. This is one of the reasons the episode is the best rated so far; that, and possibly the allure serial killer stories have on wide audiences.

