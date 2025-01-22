CBS has been doubling down on spin-offs of some of their most popular series. FBI is one of those shows, and despite alreadyhaving two spin-offs, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, TV Line reports that another one might be coming. Titled FBI: CIA, the new spin-off will air as a backdoor pilot this spring in the flagship series before premiering during the 2025/2026 TV season if CBS decides to go ahead with it. The show focuses on two agents, one from the FBI and the other from the CIA, who join forces as part of a new task force charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City. The FBI agent is described as dedicated and strait-laced, while the CIA agent is street-smart. Casting for the two agents and another series regular is underway.

FBI: CIA enlists producing titan Dick Wolf as executive producer. Wolf is known for producing television's most-watched procedurals, including Law and Order, One Chicago, and the other FBI shows. Other executive producers include FBI: Most Wanted's showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman (Captain Marvel), and former CIA officer David Chasteen. All will also write on the show, with Peter Jankowski executive producing without writing. The potential new show would be the fourth scripted show in the FBI universe and the sixth show overall. FBI kicked things off in 2018, with FBI: Most Wanted following in 2020 and FBI: International a year later in 2021. FBI: True premiered in 2023 and airs on Paramount+. A docuseries narrated by Alana De La Garza titled The FBI Declassified aired in 2020 during the scripted dry spell occasioned by the pandemic.

The FBI Shows Are a Success Story for CBS

The three shows occupy CBS primetime scripted programming block on Tuesdays from 8-10 p.m. ET. FBI was the third in ratings across all CBS' scripted shows this season, after Tracker and Matlock. Seven seasons in, the show is guaranteed to go until Season 9 since it was renewed for three more seasons in 2024. CBS President of Programming Amy Reisenbach has lauded the shows for their execution. "The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule. Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons," she said.

The new series is another in a long line of CBS spin-offs that are either being considered or ordered to series. Fire Country will have a new show next season and potentially another one soon. Meanwhile, The Neighborhood is also looking at two more spin-offs. The Equalizer has a spin-off in the works, while NCIS has two spin-offs on the air this season and another one set for Paramount+ later in the year. FBI: CIA is a testament to the network's new strategy of "long-term developments," as they've said.

The backdoor pilot episode does not have a premiere date yet but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. Watch FBI and it's spin-off shows on Paramount+.

