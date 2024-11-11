In the next episode of FBI: International Season 4, Intelligence Analyst Amanda Tate will get her very first undercover mission, but is she ready for such a risky assignment? Christina Wolfe, who portrays the character, previews the case with TV Insider, revealing why Tate agrees to go on the mission and if she’s actually all set for this. Meanwhile, as teased in “The Unwinnable War” episode coming up on November 12, the deputy inspector general calls on Tate, who is fluent in Spanish, to take on her first undercover field mission, joining Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer) and the team in Spain as they investigate a seemingly dirty U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent.

When asked what makes Tate ready for her first undercover mission, Wolfe explains:

“I mean, that’s the big question, is whether she’s ready for it at all. She feels she’s ready for this because she speaks fluent Spanish and also because she happens to look like this agent that won his trust previously, the one who died. And so, with those credentials, plus the fact that she’s a surveillance expert, she feels that she’s ready to take this on. But also, I think more than whether she’s capable, she feels a strong desire to prove herself within the team and for the new leader, Wes, and also to prove to herself that this is something that she’s capable of.”

Wolfe describes the mission in FBI: International Season 4, Episode 4 as “essentially a honey trap operation” in which Tate needs to gain the trust of a supposedly corrupt DEA Agent, Lopez (Bobby Soto). She has to do this in order to try to prove Lopez’s corruption and possible involvement in the murder of the fellow DEA agent.

Tate Has Mixed Feelings About Her Undercover Mission on 'FBI: International'

Image via CBS

Despite how ready Tate feels about her new assignment in FBI: International Season 4, she still has two major concerns: her capability and her daughter. Elaborating on this, Wolfe says:

“Her main two concerns would be whether she’s capable enough, good enough to do it. She starts off very confidently thinking that she can do it, and then as it goes on, and she realizes how dangerous this man is and the extent to which she could be in danger, then her confidence starts to fail. Her other concern is for her daughter because she has two lives—she’s got her work life, and she has her home life, and this episode really puts that to the test of, how is she going to navigate these two worlds?”

FBI: International Season 4 returns on November 12, with new episodes airing every Tuesday.