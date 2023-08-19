With so many options for fast-paced, action dramas on television these days, it is so hard to find a truly good one that is worth sticking with. The CBS and Dick Wolf crime series, FBI: International, however, is an absolute win for any viewer looking for excitement, adventure, drama, and entertainment.

The second spin-off and third in Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise, FBI: International follows a team of special agents headquartered overseas and who help defend American interests abroad. With occasional crossover characters from Wolf’s two other FBI series, there is always a familiar face to enjoy with each new adventure.

10 "On These Waters"

Season 1, Episode 18

With an attack by several gunmen on an American-owned cruise ship on the Danube River, the Fly Team is directed to Vienna to learn more about the reasoning for the attack. Great tensions arise as the team grapples with trying to figure out the motive behind this horrific event.

Additionally, Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) is struggling to come to terms with the fact that past traumas are negatively affecting his personal relationships. Desperately struggling with issues of mistrust, Forrester is in a constant battle of trying to do what is right for all those around him, and as the episode progresses, we learn that that is a very heavy burden to carry.

9 "Dead Sprint"

Season 2, Episode 19

With the murder of an American tourist taking place in Stockholm, the team has to scramble to figure out not only who committed such a crime, but then also determine the best way to take them down. It is a high-stakes team effort to work this case and it is incredibly stressful.

Once it is determined that a Swedish group is responsible for the crime, the Team must truly come together and work seamlessly to bring this criminal to justice. The episode guest stars Greg Hovanessian as Special Agent Damian Powell.

8 "Snakes"

Season 1, Episode 13

In this exciting episode, we see a criminal couple as they flee to Albania to avoid sentencing for stealing millions of dollars in COVID relief funds from the United States government. The episode also stars Christiane Paul as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger

Back in Budapest, Special Agent Kellett (Heida Reed) works remotely with the team as she is attempting to re-establish some professional boundaries. All of this occurring, while also the team is forced to deal with a very conniving crime family while they are trying to locate the criminal couple.

7 "Fed to the Sharks"

Season 2, Episode 21

When the daughter of a well-to-do American hotelier becomes the main suspect in the apparent murder of an employee, the team sets off for Portugal to investigate. The episode boasts the guest stars Kate Miner and Bruce Altman as Miles and Alexis Prescott.

In another arc of the episode, we see as Special Agent Andre Raines (Carter Redwood) allows his feelings for Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) become apparent. His concern for her is shown in their interactions as well as the way he thinks and talks about her in her absence.

6 "Pilot"

Season 1, Episode 1

As we are first introduced to the team, we see Forrester and his team enlisted by Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) fly to Croatia to help with the apprehension of an American fugitive. This individual escaped with a 14-year-old girl, and so the team must work quickly and without hesitation of failure.

As far as series introductions go, this one hits the ground at top speed and keeps viewers at the edge of their seats until credits roll. From the fugitive hunt to the ins and outs of the team learning how to work together to accomplish their goals, it is a wild ride and one to not be missed.

5 "Black Penguin"

Season 1, Episode 20

This episode we find the Fly Team working again with Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger when a teen son of an American billionaire is found near-death in his apartment. The teams have to work together to determine if there was any sort of nefarious activity involved which caused the harm.

This wildly exciting episode features the guest talents of William Ludwig as Willem Smit, Matt Corboy and Nicole Forester as Gabriel and Marian Watts. Ultimately, as the team works they determine that there is an unscrupulous group pursuing the case as well, and it is a battle to get answers first.

4 "Yesterday's Miracle"

Season 2, Episode 5

The team heads to Bucharest to find a Romanian surrogate gone missing just before carrying a child for an American couple to full term. The team must be careful and considerate of the very sensitive nature of this case as they conduct their search to determine the whereabouts of this surrogate.

Meanwhile, Agent Forrester has divided attention as his concern for his Budapest neighbors becomes more intensified. The episode guest stars Corey Sorenson and Elen Rhys as Dennis and Amy Palmer, the American couple looking for their biological child’s surrogate.

3 "Crestfallen"

Season 1, Episode 21

In a horrific series of events, a private jet that is carrying Americans is shot down over Europe. As fortune would have it, there was one man missing from the plane who was supposed to have boarded, and the team is hard-pressed to look into him and learn why he missed the plane.

In this episode we also get to see some tense interactions between Agent Scott Forrester and his mother, Angela (Elizabeth Mitchell). She gives Forrester information about a case, causing him to feel uncertain and conflicted about how to appropriately proceed.

2 "Wheelman"

Season 2, Episode 9

In the most exhilarating episode of the entire series, we watch as the Fly Team speeds all over the streets of Budapest to try and stop an art heist. Excitement and intrigue unfolds as it is discovered that the perpetrator of the inevitable heist is also an American.

This high-octane and adventure-filled episode also has Agent Forrester losing his cool and getting increasingly frustrated as he feels he is being micromanaged. Legal Attaché, Mr. Ken Dandridge (Michael Torpey), is watching Forrester’s team like a hawk, and tensions are increasingly high.

1 "Money is Meaningless"

Season 2, Episode 3

While the idea and mentality of money being meaningless goes as far back as the Book of Ecclesiastes in the Old Testament, the idea remains much debated to this day. In this episode, we find that an American has been horrifically murdered on her father-in-law's extravagant estate. The episode unfolds in a marvelous manner, keeping our attention from start to finish.

As the crime is investigated, we learn just how true the sentiment of money truly is. No matter how much money one has, there will always be something found that demonstrates that simply having money is not enough. This painful truth is difficult for most, because society has taught us that money solves everything – but clearly, as in Ecclesiastes as well as this episode – money is not the ultimate answer.

