Supervisory Agent Wesley Mitchell might be new to the Fly Team and viewers of FBI: International, but the character has some history with one team member. When the character was first announced, it was teased that he had a connection with Cameron Vo. Jesse Lee Soffer talked to TV Insider about his new character on the Dick Wolf series and how he shakes up the show. It was revealed that Wes was Vo's trainer. Vo acts as Wes' anchor with that past relationship between them and their new dynamics. She knows everyone well and becomes second-in-command. The actor talked about their dynamic in the upcoming season, saying,

"She kind of keeps him in line. It’s nice that she kind of respects how hard he was on her in the backstory of it, that he kind of beat her up to build her up and she respects that she’s the agent that she is now because of some of that tutelage. And so that’s nice going forward because he respects her and if she tells him he is out of line or he’s going too far or something, then he listens and he trusts her, which is a nice dynamic."

The New 'FBI: International' Boss Settles In.

Wes gets down to work quickly the moment he accepts the job. As seen in the character's sneak peek, he promises the team to "absolutely have your backs if it ever goes down." Wes forms relationships with the rest of the team. He teased how Wes acts with each member, saying,

"There’s a friendship with Raines and there’s this interesting back and forth kind of—what’s the word I’m looking for? He and Smitty always kind of ruffle each other’s feathers. And he puts Tate in the field in an episode and she goes undercover and he kind of trusts her to elevate herself as a field agent. And so there’s a lot of nice dynamics to play out."

Because he "does not do things by procedure, does not do things by the book, and operates by the beat of his own drum," Wes clashes with Smitty, the remaining authoritarian leader following Forrester's disappearance. While "Vo is the one that kind of puts him back in line sometimes," he develops some "bumpiness" with Smitty.

The cast for FBI: International Season 4 consists of Lee Soffer, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garrettson.

Catch the Season 4 premiere of FBI: International on October 15 as part of CBS' FBI Tuesdays. You can catch up with past seasons on Paramount+.

