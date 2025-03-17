FBI: International will end with the current season following CBS's cancellation. Vinessa Vidotto has played Special Agent Cameron Vo since the show's inception. The actress took to Instagram to reflect on saying goodbye to a show that has been a constant presence in her life for several years. The show was Vidotto's first major series regular role and took her to various places in Europe, where most of it is filmed. In the caption of the post she shared, Vidotto processed the news that the show would end soon but appreciated all the great things that she had gained from it. From being introduced to new cultures, cuisines, and people to experiencing Hungary's beauty, the actress was thankful for the experience. She appreciated the fans, saying:

Thank you for watching our show and being invested, I've met so many of yall in the funniest places from the post office to being on a ferris wheel 🎡 🤣. It's been challenging and beautiful to have played Cameron Vo. As an actor, being able to learn on set every day for 10 months a year, it's been the best intense learning experience. I needed this chapter, I'm filled with gratitude. And now it's time to graduate and grow, again.🤭🎓

'FBI: International' Ends After 4 Seasons

Image via CBS

The second scripted series in the FBI universe, FBI: International "follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people." Season 4 stars Vidotto, Carter Redwood, Eva-Jane Willis, Jesse Lee Soffer, and Christina Wolfe.

As the show races towards the end, the Fly Team continues its duties. In the March 18 episode, "They May Get Their Wish," the team tackles the immoral world of televangelism. "When a televangelist on the FBI’s most wanted list surfaces in Gibraltar to seek asylum, the Fly Team’s attempts to take him down hit a roadblock as they face political stonewalling upon arrival to the region. When the predatory preacher goes after the daughter of a disciple as his next target, the team must abandon protocol to intervene," reads the official logline for FBI: International Season 4, Episode 15.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 9 to watch new episodes of FBI: International's fourth and final season. Read Vidotto's entire message on Instagram.