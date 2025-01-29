The jurisdiction of the members of Fly Team on FBI: International covers the protection of American citizens abroad, wherever they might find themselves in danger. Led by Supervisory Agent Wesley Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), the unit employs both men and women on their mission to protect American citizens in the diaspora. One of the female contingents on Fly Team is analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe). Despite having a sedentary role within the unit, Tate had earned enough of Wes' trust to be put in the field, going undercover in Season 4, Episode 4, "The Unwinnable War."

However, after seeing her character survive a near-death experience in the fall finale of Season 4, Vidotto reveals to TV Insider that she'd love the procedural drama to include more female scenes. "Yes. So that’s something else that I felt on that episode, for Amanda’s episode," the actress explains. "We really don’t get to do female scenes and when Kellett [Heida Reed] was in Season 1 and 2, I remember she was my mentor on the team and I really loved that. It was me looking up to her. And I feel like that’s an opportunity that we could hone in on is doing more female scenes. Me with Smitty, if she’s taken me on the rounds as Europol. I have a lot to learn from Europol. I think that’d be really cool."

More Female Scenes is the Way to Go

It was impressive seeing Tate go undercover for the first time, and if the procedural drama can throw even more female-centric stories, we are all for it. The dynamic between Vo and Tate in that portion of the season was brilliant. Having just seen her character survive a shooting, Vidotto was asked if there was anything she'd like to do with Vo going forward. The answer was not entirely surprising, with the actress saying:

"Yes. More fight scenes and more vulnerable, conversational scenes and scenes with strong females or just a story, a through line with Smitty or with Amanda. I just think that’s really cool."

But who can argue with that when Vo's colleague, Tate, has only recently performed quite admirably. It was a side of the analyst that audiences didn't know she possessed and testament to Wes' leadership for putting her in when the opportunity presented itself. So will Tate be open to returning to the field once more? Wolfe previously touched on the issue, saying, “I think she’s torn about it. I think she has an aptitude for it, and Wes says that to her that she’s ready. I think she knows that, but it might take her a little longer to find a way to marry that life with the life she has at home."

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays to watch FBI: International. You can also catch up on past episodes on Paramount+.