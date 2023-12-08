The Big Picture Heidi Reed will be leaving FBI: International in the upcoming third season, a creative decision made by the show.

The show follows the International Fly Team, elite operatives who handle cases outside the country, with an emphasis on stealth and cunning.

Additionally, showrunner Derek Haas has left the series, replaced by executive producer Matt Olmstead, and a new series regular has been added for season 3.

CBS crime procedural drama, FBI: International will need to find a new Special Agent Jamie Kellett, for the upcoming third season of the spinoff series. Heida Reed, who has played Jamie since the show premiered in 2021, will be departing the show early into the upcoming third season, with the development cited as a creative decision. The third season of FBI: International premieres Tuesday, Feb. 13 on CBS.

FBI: International was created by the renowned Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and is the third series in the director's FBI franchise, which also includes FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the International Fly Team that handles cases outside the country for the Bureau. With a headquarters of operations in Budapest, these operatives traverse the globe, detecting and neutralizing targets and threats against the United States and its citizens wherever they might surface. While charged with putting their lives on the line to protect their nation, these operatives are restricted in the use of firearms, with more of an emphasis on the use of stealth, cunning, tact and, in some cases, pure brawn in carrying out their duties as operatives of the International Fly Team. Prior to this announcement, Reed’s Agent Kellett served as second-in-command to the team lead, Special Agent Scott Forrester (portrayed by Luke Kleintank), and accompanied by his loyal friend, his dog Tank.

Reed's departure is not the only change that has occurred behind the scenes for FBI: International in recent times. Other shakeups include showrunner Derek Haas exiting the series at the end of season 2, and being replaced by executive producer Matt Olmstead for season 3. While speaking about his departure last November, Haas paid tribute to those from whom he learnt his craft, saying “I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski, and as hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment.” On screen, The Ark star Christina Wolfe has joined the show as Special Agent Amanda Tate, as a series regular in season 3.

How Will Special Agent Jamie Kellett Make Her Exit?

Close

While Reed's Agent Kellett has been involved in many of the show's best episodes, it remains to be seen how the show moves on from her. The second season ended with the entirety of the team caught up in an explosion which rocked their Budapest headquarters. With everyone's life in jeopardy, there exists an avenue to seamlessly write out Kellett. Perhaps Jamie dies or is seriously injured in the blast, or, in the aftermath of the explosion, gets a job offer too good to set aside. We anticipate. The cast also includes Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Eva-Jane Willis alongside Kleintank and Wolfe.

Season 3 of FBI: International will air on CBS on February 13.