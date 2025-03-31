It appeared like viewers had seen the last of Special Agent Tyler Booth (Jay Hayden) when he returned to the US in FBI: International Season 4, Episode 10, "Keep Calm and Deliver the Biotoxin." TV Insider reveals that Hayden will return for another episode set to air on April 8. In FBI: International Season 4, Episode 17, "Dead Dead," the team heads to Switzerland. "When a psychologist with national security intel goes missing on a hike in the Swiss Alps, the Fly Team works alongside a friendly face, Agent Tyler Booth (guest star Jay Hayden), to find him. Meanwhile, Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) receives unnerving news regarding his biological father," reads the official logline for the episode. The outlet also unveiled new images from the episode showing Hayden's return as Booth.

Tyler first appeared in the show in Episode 7, "Keen as a Bean," chasing a wanted criminal. He stuck around for several episodes, but his friendship with Mitchell nearly cost them their careers when they consistently broke protocol. Tyler returned to the US, and Mitchell almost faced the consequences of their Paris mishap as someone was sent to investigate him. In his final scene in Episode 10, Tyler finds a message from Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis), who had been apprehensive of Tyler's influence on Mitchell. Smitty nearly quit the team but decided against it later on. Will Tyler's return rekindle her feelings regarding Mitchell's modus operandi?

'FBI: International' Ends After Four Seasons