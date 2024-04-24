The Big Picture Luke Kleintank is set to exit FBI: International, following Heida Reed who has already departed the series.

Both original cast members cite personal reasons for their departures from the series.

New episodes air on CBS weekly.

The Fly Team must make do without Scott Forrester as Luke Kleintank exits FBI: International, Deadline reports. In a shocking turn of events, the show has now lost two of its original cast members who have been a staple since the first season. Kleintank's final episode will air next month on May 7. His exit follows that of Heida Reed, who has served as Kleintank's co-star since the series premiered in 2021. In a statement, Kleintank revealed why he had decided to leave the show, citing his family, who are his prime concern. Read what he had to say below:

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI International. This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.”

Reed exited the show in the Season 3 premiere as her character was written out. Agent Kellet left the Fly Team and moved to the DC field office, revealing that it was time to return home as she had been running away from the grief arising from her sister's suicide. Her spot was filled by Christina Wolfe, who plays Amanda Tate.

What Is 'FBI: International' All About?

The third entrant into the FBI franchise, FBI: International follows the members of the FBI's international "Fly Team" headquartered in Budapest who locate and neutralize threats against American interests worldwide and Europe. The team is not allowed to carry weapons and must rely on quick thinking, intelligence, and ability to engage in hand-to-hand combat. The show stars Kleintank as Scott Forrester, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson.

CBS has renewed all three FBI shows for new seasons, with the flagship series renewed for three more seasons. Dick Wolf serves as the executive producer on FBI: International with his Chicago Fire collaborators Derek Haas and Matt Olmstead.

New episodes of FBI: International air on CBS on Tuesday nights at 9 PM ET/PT. Stream past episodes on Paramount+.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Release Date September 21, 2021 Creator Dick Wolf, Derek Haas Cast Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto Main Genre Crime Seasons 3

