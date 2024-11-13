This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

CBS is looking ahead with new dates for new episodes of FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted going into 2025. Once the shows go on the regular midseason break, new episodes will resume on Tuesday, January 28. The night remains a purely FBI night, with FBI leading at 8 p.m., followed by FBI: International at 9 p.m., and FBI: Most Wanted closes the night at 10 p.m. Apart from the return date, nothing has changed schedule-wise, with the shows continuing their tradition of occupying CBS' Tuesday primetime programming.

Set within the same universe, the shows follow elite teams of FBI agents as they work to keep Americans safe across cities, states, and countries. FBI follows the Alpha Team that operates out of New York and works to stop the numerous threats that arise in the city that never sleeps. But if someone slips through, FBI: Most Wanted's Fugitive Task Force is on the case. The team hunts down some of the most egregious offenders when they are on the run or go into hiding. But just in case these offenders catch a flight to a European country, FBI: International's Fly Team is ready to take over as it deals with keeping American citizens safe abroad.

Prepare for More 'FBI'

Close

The FBIs are some of the most popular shows on CBS thanks to their thrilling cases and magnetic teams. Viewers will spend two more seasons with the Alpha Team since CBS renewed the flagship series for three seasons before Season 7 premiered. This keeps it on the air through 2028. The show scored an early renewal because it leads the night in terms of viewership, with episodes averaging 9 million live viewers. While FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted have not been renewed for multiple seasons, they still hold steady viewership, which almost guarantees a renewal. The former averages 7.2 million live viewers, while the latter averages 7.4 million live viewers.

FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and John Boyd. Katherine Renee Kane exited in the Season 7 premiere. FBI: Most Wanted stars Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge. FBI: International stars Jesse Lee Soffer, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Christina Wolfe, and Eva-Jane Willis. Luke Kleintank exited the series after three seasons.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and stream past FBI episodes on Paramount+.

FBI FBI: A team of elite agents in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation uses their skills, intellect, and state-of-the-art technologies to keep the city and country safe from various threats, ranging from terrorism to organized crime. Each case challenges their expertise, dedication, and moral fortitude, as they navigate the complexities of law enforcement and justice. Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza , John Boyd , Katherine Renee Kane , Taylor Anthony Miller , Vedette Lim , James Chen , Ebonée Noel , Roshawn Franklin , Neal Lerner , Sela Ward , Shantel VanSanten , Thomas Philip O'Neill , Carmen Lamar , Derek Hedlund , Catherine Haena Kim , Mara Davi , Kathleen Munroe , Anthoula Katsimatides , Caleb Reese Paul , Yasmine Aker , Josh Segarra , Sagar Kiran , Rodney Richardson , Mark McKinnon , Talia Thiesfield Main Genre Crime Seasons 7 Creator(s) Dick Wolf , Craig Turk Story By dick wolf Writers Dick Wolf Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ , Amazon Prime Video Directors Dick Wolf Character(s) Maggie Bell , Omar Adom OA Zidan , Jubal Valentine , Isobel Castille , Stuart Scola , Tiffany Wallace , Kelly Moran , Elise Taylor , Ian Lim , Kristen Chazal , Trevor Hobbs , Etienne Jones , Dana Mosier , Nina Chase , Neil Mosbach , Carla Flores , JT , Emily Ryder , Samantha Kelton , Rina Trenholm , Sarah , Tyler Valentine , Mona Nazari , Nestor Vertiz , Roman Isco , Ray Stapleton , SWAT Team Leader , NYPD Rep Maya Expand

Watch on Paramount+