CBS has renewed FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted for two additional seasons running through 2023. All three series will return to the regularly scheduled FBI Tuesdays and will be aired back-to-back.

Created by the renowned Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind Law and Order, FBI follows first-class agents of the New York branch of the FBI offices. Each officer brings their skills in investigation and technical expertise to solve cases involving terrorism, counterintelligence, and organized crime. The show averages 10.35 million viewers, making it the top-performing program in its time slot. On the Paramount+ streaming service, FBI has become one of the top five most-watched current CBS series to date.

The third installment in the franchise, FBI: International —which airs between the other two shows — follows the International Fly Team that handles cases outside the country for the Bureau. The team travels the world to neutralize threats against the United States. Without the use of guns, they heavily rely on their cunning and intelligence to do their job and complete the mission. The series is the number two new drama series this season, averaging over 8.31 million viewers.

FBI: Most Wanted follows an FBI Fugitive Task Force as they track down and arrest dangerous criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. This series is tense and drama abounds as it tells the story of the undercover unit out in the field. The series is another time slot winner, averaging 8.85 million views. It has also earned a place in the top 10 broadcast series.

Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, released a statement regarding the franchise's popularity on the network, stating:

"The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our #1 lineup. They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories."

Wolf also discussed all three series’ success, stating:

"Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups. We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic."

With the talents behind Law and Order, it’s no wonder all three series have been a hit with fans of crime dramas. Look forward to the continuation of the highly-anticipated FBI Tuesdays on CBS with FBI airing at 8 p.m. ET, followed by FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET.

