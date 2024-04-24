This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Colin Donnell returns to Dick Wolf's world in FBI: International, not in a medical drama this time.

Donnell plays an undisclosed role in the final two episodes of Season 3, airing on May 14 and May 21.

FBI: International follows elite agents traveling the world to protect Americans from international threats.

Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell is set to return to the world of Dick Wolf, but this time not in the medical drama he starred in for four seasons. Donnell will appear in the final two episodes of FBI: International Season 3 in an undisclosed role, as confirmed by People Magazine. The episodes will air on May 14 and May 21, closing the season. The addition follows news that Luke Kleintank will leave the series in the current season after the May 7 episode.

Donnell played the role of Dr. Connor Rhoades for four seasons before exiting Chicago Med. FBI: International marks his first broadcast TV role since 2019, when he left the show and focused on Broadway, where he starred in The Shark Is Broken. Donnell returned to the series for a few episodes in Season 5 to wrap up his character's arc. Lately, he starred in Irreverent, an Australian drama miniseries where he played the role of Paulo, a fake preacher going by Reverend Mackenzie Boyd hiding from Chicago gangsters in a little town.

'FBI: International' Undergoes Some Changes

Close

The show's third season has seen some historic changes as two main cast members depart. Heida Reed left the show in the Season 3 premiere, and Christina Wolfe was brought in to replace the character. Matt Olmstead was promoted as the sole showrunner in Season 3. Donnell's addition might be an attempt to replace Kleintank, whose exit leaves a vast gap in the Fly Team, given that Agent Scott Forrester was their leader. In a statement, Kleintank revealed that he was leaving the show to focus on his family. Details about how the character will be written out have yet to be revealed. As his statement reads:

"After much thought and consideration, I've made the difficult decision to leave FBI International. This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I'm profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons."

All three FBI shows will return next season. CBS renewed International and FBI: Most Wanted for one more season each, and the flagship series was renewed for three seasons. The show stars Kleintank as Scott Forrester, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson.

FBI: International airs Tuesdays on CBS. Past seasons are streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Release Date September 21, 2021 Creator Dick Wolf, Derek Haas Cast Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto Main Genre Crime Seasons 3

Watch on Paramount+