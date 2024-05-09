The Big Picture Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell joins FBI: International as NSA agent Brian Lange to help The Fly Team investigate a cyber security company murder.

Luke Kleintank, who plays Agent Forrester, will be written out of the show because he plans to step down to spend more time with his family.

Teri Polo is expected to appear in the last two episodes of FBI: International this season, joining the cast after Kleintank's departure.

Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell will trade his Chicago Medical Hospital scrubs for an NSA badge in FBI: International Season 3, Episode 12. Donnell was cast in an undisclosed role, but new images courtesy of TVLine tease a serious law enforcer. Donnell will play Brian Lange, an NSA agent liaison who comes in to help The Fly Team. In the episode, the owner of a prominent cyber security company is murdered in Copenhagen, and massive amounts of data are leaked. The episode airs on May 14.

The images show Donnell busy at work with members of The Fly Team. He is seen in various scenes as the investigation takes them from a server room to somewhere outdoors. Of note is that Agent Forrester will be absent during this case. Luke Kleintank revealed before that he planned to step down as the team's leader by the end of the season. Details about how the character will be written out have yet to be made available. However, the promo for the upcoming episode teases a disappearance when the team can't find Agent Forrester anywhere, and he's described as having gone dark. The team is split on how to approach the issue, with some members suggesting that if he's missing, it is their job to find him because he would do that for any of them.

At the time of the announcement, Kleintank attributed the decision to wanting to spend more time with his family, saying:

"After much thought and consideration, I've made the difficult decision to leave FBI International. This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life."

He is the second cast member to exit the show this season, with his costar, Heida Reed, leaving early in the season. Apart from Donnell, FBI: International will see another new face with Teri Polo expected to appear in the last two episodes this season, according to Deadline.

What Is 'FBI: International' About?

Close

FBI: International is the third show in the FBI franchise, preceded by FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. The show comes from procedural producer giant, Dick Wolf with his Chicago Fire collaborator, Matt Olmstead. Olmstead serves as FBI: International's showrunner. All three shows have been renewed for the 2024/2025 television season with FBI being renewed for two more seasons. Kleintank stars as Scott Forrester, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson.

Catch Donnell's debut episode and Season 3's penultimate episode next Tuesday on CBS.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Release Date September 21, 2021 Creator Dick Wolf, Derek Haas Cast Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto Main Genre Crime Seasons 3

Watch on Paramount+