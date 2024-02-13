The Big Picture Season 3 of FBI: International premieres tonight and will explore the aftermath of a bombing at their headquarters.

The new intel analyst, Amanda Tate, faces skepticism but stands her ground.

The team is in revenge mode, searching for the criminals connected to the bombing.

With Season 3 of FBI: International kicking off tonight, we’ll finally know how the Fly Team will deal with the aftermath of surviving a bombing at their headquarters. That’s why they all look bruised and unkempt in the exclusive clip that CBS shared with Collider. We can now show this sneak peek to you, and it reveals the state of the bureau post-attack as well as introduces the new intel analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate (played by new series regular Christina Wolfe).

Amanda is tested from her very first few moments on screen, with Scott (Luke Kleintank) asking a series of questions to see if she’s up to speed with the Fly Team’s situation and cases. You can see through her expression that this is not the first time she’s had to deal with men subtly – or not so subtly – challenging her skills and ability to think on her feet. But she stands her ground, and we hope that Scott learns a thing or two from her throughout the season.

Additionally, it’s not a surprise that the Fly Team is in revenge mode. The main objective of the team in the series premiere episode is locating two criminals who are on the run and are connected to the bombing. However, the girl is more likely to cooperate, which means they need to hatch a plan of action before the other criminal finds her. To do that, however, they’ll have to interrogate some witnesses – including a six-year-old.

The 'FBI' Universe Keeps Expanding

FBI International has proven itself a successful spin-off from flagship series FBI and yet another example of how mega-producer Dick Wolf has a keen eye for hit shows. We already knew that CBS was happy with the spin-off because the network renewed the show for two seasons shortly after it premiered. However, the renewal didn’t factor in a double strike along the way, which means we’ll have to wait and see how audiences respond to a nine-month hiatus.

Chances are that FBI: International does well, though, because procedural shows tend to have a good performance on network television and also cultivate loyal fanbases. Additionally, there’s a portion of the public that follows FBI: International along with FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, and they also help keep the FBI universe alive. Change in FBI: International also happened behind the scenes: The show is now helmed by Matt Olmstead, who took over after former showrunner Derek Haas exited the production by the end of Season 2.

CBS premieres the new season of FBI: International tonight. You can watch our exclusive clip in the player above.