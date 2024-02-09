As the third installment in the FBI franchise, following the original FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International was never a certain hit upon its arrival, mainly due to its placement outside of mainland USA, which inevitably led to in-world discussions about international relations and bureaucratic red tape. However, as is the case with almost all of Dick Wolf's countless creations, the series has proved a hit, as millions flock weekly to watch agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and the rest of the fly team track down terrorists and consistently save the day.

It was officially announced back in May 2022 that FBI: International would be receiving a second and third season, but although we have known about the upcoming Season 3 for some time now, that doesn't diminish the palpable excitement in the fandom as many cry for a resolution to the Season 2 finale's major cliffhanger. With that in mind, here is a breakdown of everything we know about FBI: International Season 3 so far.

Season 3 of FBI: International officially premieres on Tuesday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET. This came after the original plans for the series to be part of CBS's fall programming; however, this was subsequently delayed due to last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Where Can You Watch FBI: International Season 3?

As usual, FBI: International Season 3 will premiere on CBS, with catch-up available via the CBS app and CBS.com. Alternatively, episodes will be made available to stream the following day on Paramount+, or, for subscribers to Paramount+ premium, immediately after the episode airs. On the aforementioned release date, FBI: International will join both FBI and Most Wanted to revive the now-famous FBI Tuesdays on CBS, with all of these franchises' previous seasons currently available to watch on Paramount+.

Is There A Trailer For FBI: International Season 3?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for the upcoming third season yet. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out as soon as one finally drops.

Who Is In The Cast For FBI: International Season 3?

Due to Season 2's explosive cliffhanger, which may be in Season 3 is not certain. However, it is expected that some of the show's most beloved faces will be returning to the fly team, including the likes of Luke Kleintank (Person of Interest) as Special Agent Scott Forrester, Vinessa Vidotto (Hacks) as Special Agent Cameron Vo, Eva-Jane Willis (London Files) as Megan ‘Smitty’ Garretson, and Carter Redwood (The Long Road Home) as Special Agent Andre Raines. Most importantly, though, fans' fingers will be tightly crossed in the hope that Tank the Dog, played by a very good boy named Green, will also be returning to the Season 3 cast.

Sadly though, Season 3 does bring with it a major departure from the cast, with it being announced back in December that Heida Reed's (Poldark) Special Agent Jamie Kellett will be handing in her badge early on in Season 3, although exactly which episode is still anyone's guess. It has been stated that Reed's departure comes simply from a creative decision and has nothing to do with any scheduling clashes or behind-the-scenes controversies. However, as one door closes, another opens, with the news that Christina Wolfe, star of The Weekend Away and Batwoman, will be joining the cast to play Amanda Tate.

What Will FBI: International Season 3 Be About?

As with most shows of this procedural nature, the plot details regarding Season 3 are kept tightly under wraps. That being said, given Season 2's edge-of-your-seat ending, there is at least one crucial question that has to be answered as Season 3 begins: Who survived the explosion? As Season 2 came to a close, and after the team had successfully halted the illegal sale of a Russian nuclear missile, a sudden and jaw-dropping attack took place on their Budapest office, leaving many in danger of death. With only Tank the Dog and Andre Raines outside the office at the time of the blast, the fate of many others in the series seems up in the air. The very first job Season 3 will have is dealing with the aftermath of the attack, with the rest of the season perhaps diving into the intentions behind it, as this sort of event will likely cause a massive ripple effect across the entirety of FBI: International. Beyond this, viewers can expect much more of the same 'case-of-the-week' style that is adored by so many, with FBI: International likely to still bring the beautiful blend of professional conflict and personal relationships that has worked so well for the show so far.

Who Is Behind FBI: International Season 3?

There aren't just major changes on screen for FBI: International, there are also pivotal alterations to the behind-the-scenes team too. In particular, the departure of the current showrunner and showrunner for the entire series so far, Derek Haas, left big shoes to be filled, with his replacement coming in the form of veteran producer and long-time Dick Wolf collaborator Matt Olmstead. We do also know that Olmstead's work will stretch into writing too, with his authorial hand behind at least Season 3's opening episode, which is directed by Michael Katleman. Episode two, on the other hand, has been written by Edgar Castillo and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In FBI: International Season 3?

Both Season 1 and Season 2 have had over 20 heart-pounding episodes each. However, due to 2023's summer of strikes, the episode count in Season 3 has had to be cut down to just 13. Details regarding the episodes are limited to the opening pair, with episode 1 titled "June", and episode 2 titled "The Last Stop". Only episode 1 thus far has any synopsis, which reads: "Joined by new intel analyst Amanda Tate, the Fly Team faces the aftermath of the bombing that devastated their headquarters."

